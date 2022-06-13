ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton wears head-to-toe blue at Order of the Garter event

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eO4La_0g9PRs3R00

Kate is rocking some brand new blues.

The Duchess of Cambridge was all smiles as she watched Prince William and other members of the royal family join in the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle today.

Her new periwinkle coat dress by Alexander McQueen is similar in style to several pieces she already owns and features a wide, open collar, built-in belt and full skirt with box pleats.

Middleton, 40, topped off her elegant updo with another fresh piece, wearing a blue fascinator topped with tonal flowers by Juliette Botterill Millinery ($681).

She added a clutch with scalloped trim and some sparkling accessories for the special event, choosing her tanzanite and diamond necklace and earring set by G. Collins & Sons, valued at more than $17,000 in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rECOE_0g9PRs3R00
The royal beamed as she watched her family from the sidelines in Windsor.
Getty Images

The mom of three kept the glitter going by debuting a stunning pair of bright blue Aquazura heels ($1,095) with a row of crystal links adorning the slingback strap.

Middleton — who wore a range of gorgeous new looks for the Platinum Jubilee — watched the proceedings alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 57, who looked lovely in a bell-sleeved pink dress by Valentino, which she’s worn previously.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCfwf_0g9PRs3R00
The Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, coordinated perfectly with their pastel hues.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Held at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel, the traditional ceremony dates back to 1348 and is Britain’s oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry.

In addition to the event finally making its return after the pandemic, today was extra special for the royal family as Camilla Parker Bowles was inducted as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iEIq_0g9PRs3R00
Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall walked in today’s procession as Camilla was honored as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter.
Getty Images

Looking stunning in a long, tiered white gown under her traditional velvet robe and plumed hat, Bowles walked alongside her husband, Prince Charles, who is also a knight of the order.

As for the Duchess of Cambridge, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the royal in a blue coat in recent months; she also wore a similar Catherine Walker dress at the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NOeDk_0g9PRs3R00
The duchess looked patriotic in blue-and-white as she laughed with local residents at a London street party for the Jubilee.

And, blue is certainly a prominent color in the royal’s closet, as evidenced by the coordinated theme at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee earlier this month, where Middleton kicked off the celebrations in a navy fascinator and, a few days later, debuted a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich to attend a street party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TA7T3_0g9PRs3R00
The Cambridges shared some banter during today’s ceremony as Prince William — who was inducted into the order in 2008 — removed his traditional hat.
Getty Images

Comments / 6

Rebecca Swartz
3d ago

It's said that matchy machy purse, shoes , dress etc. I'd say aging!! Well Kate looks great and who cares what the melenial kids say!! After all VOGUE denied First Lady Melania from being on the cover for years. Jealous!

Reply
5
Related
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Prince William And Kate Middleton Weren't At Lilibet’s First Birthday Celebration

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s daughter Lilibet Diana just turned 1 year old over the weekend and many of her royal family members celebrated her birthday (including her namesake Queen Elizabeth II who she officially met!) While Prince William and Kate Middleton sent their niece a birthday message on social media, they did not visit her on her special day and instead headed to Wales with their children.
WORLD
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Beast

Post-Jubilee, Harry and Meghan’s Feud With the Royals Is Uglier Than Ever

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. As further details of the belittling treatment dished out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to the U.K. to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee continued to emerge this week, it has become painfully apparent that relations between Harry and Meghan on one side, and his English family on the other, are at a historic low.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wows in bold bardot gown for glamorous red carpet with Prince William

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge had a show-stopping fashion moment at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline - a favourite of sister-in-law Meghan Markle. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Prince Charles
AOL Corp

Prince Louis’s Faces Stole the Show Yesterday—Today It Was Prince Harry’s

Yesterday, Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee weekend kicked off with the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony (AKA her birthday #2), where the royal family gathered together on the Buckingham Palace balcony to wave to the crowds and watch the festivities, and where Prince Louis, 4, stole the show with his meme-worthy facial expressions during a special flypast by the Royal Air Force. But while we're still giggling at the young prince's comical faces, it seems that a new royal is grabbing our attention today with his expressions: Prince Harry.
WORLD
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#G Collins Sons
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Duchess Kate Wore a Glittering Diamond Cross Necklace to the Platinum Party at the Palace!

Last night the Duchess of Cambridge dazzled at the Platinum Party at the Palace, a star-studded outdoor concert that celebrated Queen Elizabeth II‘s 70 years on the throne. Seated at the front of the royal box with her husband Prince William and children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Duchess Kate looked lovely in a cream dress by Self-Portrait that features a tailored boucle jacket with a belted waist and a romantic chiffon skirt.
WORLD
Entertainment Times

Princess Charlotte Knows That Prince George Is The Future King And Wants To Support Him?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have very different personalities, but they support each other to the core. A source told New Idea that the royal siblings are both aware that Prince George is the future king of Britain. Even though they initially had a hard time understanding what this meant, Prince George and Princess Charlotte eventually understood that there was something special about the former.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Prince William’s Daughter Has The Makings Of A Future Queen After Platinum Jubilee Appearance? Young Royal Reportedly More Powerful Than Prince George

Princess Charlotte is one of the most popular members of the royal family. Even though she’s just 7 years old, she has already made headlines hundreds of times. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s only daughter recently caught the attention and hearts of royal fans after they saw her behavior at the queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

The one way Prince William always trumps wife Kate Middleton

One look at the myriad photos of the Duchess of Cambridge playing sport and you can tell she's competitive, but did you know that Prince William is reportedly better than her at running?. Both Duchess Kate and William are keen runners, but fellow royal sports enthusiast Mike Tindall revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kate Middleton Reportedly Impressed The Queen By Doing This While Dating Prince William

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, has never been shy about her approval of Kate Middleton, 40, as a member of her royal family, spouse of her grandson Prince William, 39, and future Queen Consort. With her passion for philanthropy and elegant style, Middleton has long been admired by the Queen even before becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, as Princess Diana’s bestselling biographer Andrew Morton said to Ok! Magazine last week.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
Page Six

Kate Middleton takes break from Louis’ antics to comfort niece Mia at Jubilee

Kate Middleton sweetly showed off her aunt skills while watching the Platinum Jubilee Pageant parade on Sunday. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, may have been seated next to her son Prince Louis, for the majority of the event, but Zara Tindall’s daughter Mia briefly took the 4-year-old’s seat when he moved. Sitting between Middleton and Princess Charlotte, the 8-year-old appeared tired. She leaned on her aunt’s shoulder before putting her head down. Middleton spoke to her niece before adjusting Mia’s headband and stroking her arm comfortingly. Charlotte, for her part, rubbed her cousin’s back. Mia later experienced a change of heart, adorably rocking out to...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Prince Louis, cousin Lena Tindall fight over candy at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Even royal cousins have conflicts. Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena appeared to play favorites as she handed out candy at Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Lena, 3, held a bag of sweets out to Princess Charlotte, 7, moving the treats when Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah, 11, reached out. She did the same when Prince Louis, 4, attempted to grab the bag. Kate Middleton watched as her youngest son continued making unsuccessful attempts to nab a piece of candy. Dodging Louis, Lena gave Charlotte and Savannah candy. She even stood up and walked to Prince George’s seat so the 8-year-old could enjoy a piece as well. Savannah giggled...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

116K+
Followers
13K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy