This 62-year-old historic diner space in Wichita is once again in need of a tenant

The tenant who last year took over Wichita’s Brint’s Diner wasn’t able to make a go of it in the building, a well-known and historic pre-fab Valentine Diner at 4834 E. Lincoln.

Now, another new owner is trying to get the space filled.

Corrina Webber, the owner of a consulting business called Expertology , is working with the diner’s new Seattle-based owner to find a tenant for the oft-vacant space.

She recently posted leasing information , and she’s now overseeing some roof repairs and cosmetic upgrades on the building, which originally opened back in 1960 as Hunt’s Diner.

Webber said she sees potential in the building, which backs up to a big apartment complex and has a large parking lot where an owner could offer outdoor dining and entertainment.

“Whoever we get in there, I would love to help set them up for success with some ideas and a little bit of marketing,’ she said. “I just want to help them be successful.”

Brint’s Diner is a longtime Wichita favorite that has had many owners and operators over the decades. It was purchased a year ago by Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors, which offered six months free rent and help with startup costs for potential tenants.

Brints Diner is again in search of a new tenant. Courtesy photo

Lolar, who owned a mobile barbecue business called Bob’s BBQ in Arkansas City, took the deal and planned to serve diner fare and soul food dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He had some issues with the building’s restrooms, though, and opened only briefly late last year and early this year.

Anyone interested in potentially leasing the diner can contact Webber at corrina@theexpertology.com