Wichita, KS

This 62-year-old historic diner space in Wichita is once again in need of a tenant

By Denise Neil
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

The tenant who last year took over Wichita’s Brint’s Diner wasn’t able to make a go of it in the building, a well-known and historic pre-fab Valentine Diner at 4834 E. Lincoln.

Now, another new owner is trying to get the space filled.

Corrina Webber, the owner of a consulting business called Expertology , is working with the diner’s new Seattle-based owner to find a tenant for the oft-vacant space.

She recently posted leasing information , and she’s now overseeing some roof repairs and cosmetic upgrades on the building, which originally opened back in 1960 as Hunt’s Diner.

Webber said she sees potential in the building, which backs up to a big apartment complex and has a large parking lot where an owner could offer outdoor dining and entertainment.

“Whoever we get in there, I would love to help set them up for success with some ideas and a little bit of marketing,’ she said. “I just want to help them be successful.”

Brint’s Diner is a longtime Wichita favorite that has had many owners and operators over the decades. It was purchased a year ago by Nashville-based Brookwood Capital Advisors, which offered six months free rent and help with startup costs for potential tenants.

Brints Diner is again in search of a new tenant. Courtesy photo

Lolar, who owned a mobile barbecue business called Bob’s BBQ in Arkansas City, took the deal and planned to serve diner fare and soul food dishes for breakfast, lunch and dinner. He had some issues with the building’s restrooms, though, and opened only briefly late last year and early this year.

Anyone interested in potentially leasing the diner can contact Webber at corrina@theexpertology.com

Comments / 0

Related
classiccountry1070.com

Jump Start to Open Inside Closed QuikTrip at Broadway & Murdock

Jump Start announced that it will reopen inside the recently closed QuikTrip located at Murdock and Broadway on June 15th. The QT reported closed on Tuesday at noon. Jump Start officials said its new location will include state-of-the art touch screen pumps, 93-Octane or Flex Fuel fuels and a $1 fountain drink and coffee bar.
MURDOCK, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bagel Haus is out, Baker’s Haus is in

As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

El Dorado pool repaired, will open Tuesday

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — After warning residents that the city pool would be closed this year, the City of El Dorado now says it will open the pool next week on Tuesday. In May, the city manager said there was a risk of electrical shock because the pool’s grounding system had been compromised from […]
EL DORADO, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Home Works Exteriors – Driveway Repair

We got to learn all about our friends at Wichita Home Works can help their clients with driveways and different ways that they can help repaid or totally replace the old concrete with some brand new. There can be numerous reasons as to why you might need your driveway replaced,...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita’s McAfee Pool offering free swim lessons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thanks to some generous donors, McAfee Pool which is located in McAdams Park near 13th & I-135, will offer free swim lessons this summer. Wichita City Council member Brandon Johnson made the announcement on Twitter. The pool will offer four weekly sessions from June 20 to...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

A busy weekend of Juneteenth activities in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big celebration will take over McAdams Park this weekend. It is JuneteenthICT. Since June 19, the federal Juneteenth holiday, falls on a Sunday this year, the public observance will be on Monday, June 20. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in America. The term is a blend of the words […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Fireworks sales in Wichita start June 26

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As many plan to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day Sunday, June 19, the next holiday is on the horizon. We’re two-and-a-half weeks out from July 4. Preparations to celebrate our nation’s 246th birthday will soon be underway with fireworks sales in Wichita starting June 26, one week from Sunday. and continuing until July 5. In Wichita, shooting fireworks is allowed daily in this timeframe from 10 a.m. to midnight.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
308
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

