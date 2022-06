Two people were indicted by a federal grand jury recently on charges that they were involved in a conspiracy to illegally distribute oxycodone in Perry and Fayette counties. According to the indictment filed May 26, between March 2019 and May 2 of this year, Larry Marrioneaux, 28, of Clinton Township, Mich., and Cleveland Bennett, age and address unavailable, conspired together to distribute a quantity of oxycodone pills. Marrioneaux was also indicted on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of pills containing oxycodone.

