This battle is not about the EU or even Northern Ireland – it’s Johnson fighting his own MPs

By Katy Balls
 3 days ago
A weakened prime minister facing a party divided on Brexit and a European Union that is inclined to wait and negotiate with their eventual successor. No, not Theresa May. This time, it’s Boris Johnson. After the government revealed on Monday evening the bill it plans to use to unilaterally rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol, it’s the current Tory leader who is being squeezed two ways.

Problems with the Northern Ireland protocol are nothing new. Almost as soon as Johnson agreed to the new trading arrangement between the UK and EU, issues started to arise. The prime minister’s insistence that there would be no checks on goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland or vice versa quickly proved to be wide of the mark. As time has gone on, the problems with the trade barriers have become more apparent – with some mainland businesses simply giving up on sending goods to Northern Ireland because of the onerous bureaucracy.

However, these issues aren’t the only reason Johnson has for acting now. There is also a political calculation. As the prime minister’s authority has weakened during the row over Partygate, and his mishandling of other domestic issues, the number of demands from his MPs has grown – and rewriting the protocol has become a key wish from the right flank of the party. As one government aide put it earlier this year, before the war in Ukraine when there was talk of an imminent vote of confidence: “Northern Ireland could be his next move” – pointing to how Johnson could win points with some MPs on the issue.

For evidence of the belief that Johnson is now viewed as someone his MPs can coerce, just look at the internal wrangling that took place ahead of this announcement. Members of the European Research Group (ERG), the key group of Brexiteers, worked with the foreign secretary, Liz Truss, to try to toughen the bill up further. They faced some resistance from cabinet ministers, including Michael Gove and Rishi Sunak, who urged caution – as well as from Tory MPs such as Jesse Norman who criticised the approach in his letter of no confidence to the prime minister.

“The protocol bill is becoming a proxy for support of Boris Johnson,” one member of the government tells me. They add that members of the One Nation group of Tories are already sharing a briefing document that explains the problems with the government’s unilateral approach. The biggest concern among these MPs is that it breaches international law – despite assurances from ministers that it does not. Former ministers view the evidence for this as flaky.

The final bill shows that the Brexiteers had a fair number of their demands satisfied. Under the proposals in the bill, the European court of justice will not have a role in Northern Ireland. There will be a green lane for checks on goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, which spells no checks. Perhaps most controversially, ministers will have reserve powers to override other parts if they deem it necessary.

Even though these measures are enough to make Tory MPs on the left of the party – particularly the One Nation wing – see red, there are concerns in government that the Brexiteers will still take issue. “They are programmed to find betrayal,” says a government source. Another adds that they are only after “perfection”. This points to trouble if the EU responds by offering a compromise. So far, the European Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič has warned that the reaction to unilateral action will be proportionate.

For now, No 10 has decided it wants the fight. Despite public statements from the prime minister claiming the proposed changes amount to a “trivial set of adjustments”, there is an acceptance in government that the EU will see it as a very hostile manoeuvre; one that, if the bill is passed into law, could result in retaliatory action such as a trade war. When it comes to immediate objections to the bill, ministers have priced in criticism from Brussels, Washington and the Lords. The latter point is why there is still scepticism as to whether it becomes a reality.

There is a confidence that the bill will pass the Commons – but not everyone in government wants it to go much further than that. There are figures in Downing Street who still want a fight, but if the Lords were to object to it, as is the current government thinking, the whole legislative phase could be delayed. If the Lords blocked it, the government could use the Parliament Act to bring it back in the next session. But that would spell a delay of a year, taking the Tories close to the next general election.

It’s in part for these reasons that for now the EU could hold tight. Why react with hostile action when diplomats are unconvinced it will ever come to pass? The other reason for scepticism in Brussels is the doubts about Johnson’s future. While there are pros in terms of Johnson’s political position in trying to woo the right, the timing of the confidence vote could not have been worse.

Many now look at him in the way they did May. The difference is that this time they believe his successor could be better for their interests, in terms of a softer protocol position. Johnson’s reduced authority makes things tougher.

But even were Johnson able to secure a concession, he would still face domestic problems. Ultimately the prime minister must sell any compromise to his party. He is in a better position than May was, in that sense. She had a hung parliament; he won a majority of 80 in 2019. Yet the fact that 148 of his own MPs only recently voted against the prime minister in a confidence vote will weigh heavy on the mind of aides in No 10.

If Johnson fails to deliver on a solution to the protocol, could those on the right turn against him? In No 10, the view is that the bulk of parliamentary opposition to the prime minister has come from the left. Yet support from those he originally relied on – the Brexiteer base – has begun to fray. The former ERG chair Steve Baker was among those to turn on his leadership.

It follows that upping the ante risks raising expectations that could then fall. As May showed after the 2017 election, in which she lost the Tory majority, winning back trust is a very hard thing to do.

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin 'underwent successful cancer surgery last week and is now recovering', opposition sources say in latest claim about the Russian leader's health

Vladimir Putin underwent 'successful' cancer surgery last week and is recovering, it has been claimed in just the latest rumour about the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old underwent an unknown procedure late Monday following advice from medicals that treatment was 'essential', according to Telegram channel General SVR which claims to be getting information from inside the Kremlin.
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand 'immediate withdrawal' from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada's new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has made a novel argument against Canada’s proposed new gun control legislation: It invites a Russian invasion.“Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded and easily taken over by another stronger country,” the US congresswoman opined on Twitter. “Like, perhaps Russia, who is very angry at America right now.”Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, introduced the legislation on Monday in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The bill would ban the sale and purchase of handguns, effectively capping their...
The Independent

13-year-old refugee girl sent back to Ukraine after Home Office refused visa, says Labour MP

Boris Johnson has promised that home secretary Priti Patel will look into the case of a 13-year-old Ukrainian girl forced back into the war zone after the UK government “refused” to process her application.Labour MP Tulip Siddiq told the prime minister that a constituent had tried to provide a home to the 13-year-old girl and her 18-year-old sister – but Home Office bureaucracy had split the family apart.She said the two Ukrainian sisters had been housed in “dangerous temporary accommodation” in Montenegro for several weeks while waiting to hear if they would be accepted under the UK’s sponsorship scheme.“The House...
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
