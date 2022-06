If you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks and someone who is in touch with the recruiting side of things, then the past few weeks have been pretty encouraging. There’s a certain player in the Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class who has turned heads in the last month and is quickly rising up many analysts’ rankings as one of the best players in the class. Related4-star Oregon commit Jurrion Dickey continues to turn heads We’re talking about Jurrion Dickey, a 4-star WR out of Northern California. At the moment, Dickey is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 10 WR and No. 59 player overall in...

OREGON STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO