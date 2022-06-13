Rusty Wallace named 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Grand Marshal

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Becoming a professional ballerina is the dream of many young girls, but a lack of access to necessary training can put dancers in a tough position. “I fell in love with ballet at the age of ten and at that time I was living in Sioux Falls, and there were not many professional training opportunities available,” explains Madeleine Scott, founder and artistic director of South Dakota Ballet. “So I moved away at the age of 13 to pursue a professional career. I moved to Philadelphia, then on to New York, then started getting jobs, which took me to Salt Lake, Sacramento over to Europe and into Spain, and now I’m with Dance Aspen in Aspen. So my career has just continued from there and I hope to see South Dakota Ballet bring that opportunity to South Dakota and make it accessible for kids to do this without having to leave home.”

