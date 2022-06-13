ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common Myths About VPNs You Need To Stop Believing

By Nor'Adila Hepburn
 3 days ago
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) are used to...

Why You Need To Start Using A Password Manager

Typically speaking, according to Dashlane, Americans can have dozens or even more than 100 password-protected online accounts. That means each user has dozens of passwords to memorize and manage, which is why so many people reuse the same password for multiple accounts. People often choose basic, easy password combinations for each account — say, their pet's name, a birthday, or commonly-used, predictable passwords. The downside to this is that easy-to-remember passwords are also easy to crack (or guess.) Google says 27% of Americans have tried to guess somebody else's password, and 17% guessed right (via Google).
