ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Cuba sanctions 381 protesters, including jail for 297

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeNMK_0g9PQwcY00
A member of an exiled Cuban community attends a march as the community reacts to reports of protests in Cuba against the deteriorating economy, in North Bergen, New Jersey, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

HAVANA, June 13 (Reuters) - Cuba said on Monday it has sanctioned 381 people, including 16 young people between the ages of 16 and 18, who participated in last summer's protests, the Communist-run island's largest since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution.

Widespread protests across July 11 and 12, 2021, saw thousands of Cubans took to the streets in towns and cities across the country. Many shouted "freedom" as they marched against food, medicine and power shortages amid a spike in coronavirus cases on the island.

Of the 381 people sanctioned, a total of 297 have been sentenced to between 5 and 25 years in prison for crimes of sedition, sabotage, robbery with force, and public disorder, according to the attorney general's office in a statement released to state media.

The prosecutor's office noted that 84 individuals, including 15 young people, were not given prison sentences. However, it warned that tougher sentences could be imposed for those who breached their sanctions or who engaged in new criminal offences. Cuba's age of criminal responsibility is 16 years.

"The Attorney General's Office continues to inform the public about the legal response to the events of July 11, 2021, which attacked the constitutional order and the stability of our socialist state," the statement said.

The Cuban government said in January that 790 people, including 55 under 18 years of age, had been charged for their participation in the protests, but some are still awaiting sentencing or are appealing the sanctions.

Human rights groups, the U.S. government and the European Union say the trials have lacked transparency and have repeatedly called for the release of those sentenced.

The Cuban government has previously accused the United States of financing and instigating the demonstrations.

Reporting by Nelson Acosta, Writing by Isabel Woodford Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US slaps new sanctions on Nicaragua, urges restoration of democracy

The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on nearly 100 more Nicaraguan officials for undermining democracy, days after a summit in Los Angeles where President Daniel Ortega was excluded. The United States has already imposed sanctions on a slew of Nicaraguan officials, including Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo, who is his wife.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Nicaragua gives permission for Russian troops to enter country

The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fidel Castro
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communist#Cubans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

478K+
Followers
340K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy