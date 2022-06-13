ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Teen Mom’ star Malorie Beaver’s ex Lane Fernandez dead at 28

By Eileen Reslen
 3 days ago

“Teen Mom” star Malorie Beaver’s ex Lane Fernandez, with whom she shared a daughter, has died . He was 28.

His wife, Kylee Rose Fernandez, confirmed the untimely loss on Facebook Monday.

“I’m so lost without you babe.. I love you to the moon and back and I know you’re watching out for us,” she captioned a series of pictures of Lane holding their newborn son, Nylon.

“I will forever miss you. It’s always been you.”

The heartbroken widow added, “Nolyn, Emerson, and I love you so much and you were an amazing father, dog dad, and husband.

“You’ll forever be my rock, and my best friend. I miss you more than anything baby.”

Malorie’s sister, Rachel Beaver, also posted about Lane’s death on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote over a picture of the MTV alum with his and Malorie’s daughter, Emerson, playing in a pool, “I can’t even begin to express the pain I feel right now. Gone too soon … rest easy Lane.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FA9oF_0g9PQrCv00
Rachel Beaver posted this heartbreaking message on her Instagram Stories.
Instagram

It does not appear that Malorie, 22, has addressed Lane’s death on social media. She did not immediately return requests for comment.

According to The US Sun , the exes had a difficult co-parenting relationship.

Malorie had allegedly kept Lane and Kylee from seeing Emerson.

“We ask Malorie to see her and she has us blocked,” Kylee told the outlet in July 2021.

“When she chooses to unblock us, she ignores us or says, ‘Oh, Emerson doesn’t want to talk to you.'”

She continued, “Emmy has a father and stepmother that care about her so much and love her unconditionally. Malorie chooses to let her jealousy get in the way of her child’s happiness, and that’s not only sad, but low as a mother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y153X_0g9PQrCv00
Lane and Kylee Rose Fernandez welcomed their son just three weeks ago.
Kylee Rose Fernandez/Instagram

Malorie and Lane appeared on “Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant” during Seasons 2 and 3 in 2020 and 2021 and at the time tried to work on their relationship.

MTV, the network behind the reality show franchise, did not immediately return requests for comment.

Lane’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

