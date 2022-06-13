WATCH: NORD “Splash Day” kicks off citywide recreation activities for summer break

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission and New Orleans city officials, kicked off summer 2022 and the start of citywide summer activities with its annual “Splash Day”.

Monday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell joined NORD CEO Larry Barabino, Jr. and some happy campers, for quick dip in the pool at the Federal City outdoor pool in Algiers.

“This is the day that the children of New Orleans have been looking forward to, ” said Mayor Cantrell . “NORD’s full slate of summer programming focuses on our young people – providing them with summer activities that are constructive, productive, and fun.”

Federal City is just one of many pool locations, other cool down hot spots include:

Gert Town Indoor Pool – 3411 Broadway St.

Joe W. Brown Indoor Pool – 5601 Read Blvd.

Lyons Recreation Center – 624 Louisiana Ave.

Federal City Pool – 2220 Constitution St.

Sanchez Indoor Pool – 1616 Fats Domino Ave.

St. Bernard Pool – 1500 Lafreniere St.

Stallings Gentilly Pool – 2700 Lapeyrouse St.

Treme Indoor Pool – 900 N. Villere St.

Whitney Young Pool – 6500 Magazine St.

With the following schedules:

Monday and Saturday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lyons Pool – 624 Louisiana Ave.

St. Bernard Pool – 1500 Lafreniere St.

Stallings Gentilly Pool – 2700 Lapeyrouse St.

Whitney Young Pool – 6500 Magazine St.

Tuesday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gert Town Indoor Pool – 3411 Broadway St.

Joe W. Brown Indoor Pool – 5601 Read Blvd. (also open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Sanchez Indoor Pool – 1616 Fats Domino Ave.

Treme Indoor Pool – 900 N. Villere St.

Monday through Saturday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Federal City Pool – 2220 Constitution St.

As we begin to onboard more lifeguards, we anticipate opening and operating more outdoor pools throughout the summer for increase coverage and programming across the city. I would also like to thank our community partners, including Share Our Strength and No Kid Hungry, for helping make this programming possible,” said NORD CEO, Larry Barabino, Jr.

The program is still need of lifeguards not only for swimming lessons but for activities such as water aerobics, open swim, lap swimming and water safety. Anyone ages 15 and older are encouraged to apply at nordc.org/lifeguard_hiring/ .

NORD offers a number of other recreational opportunities for children of all ages such as aquatics, athletics, cultural arts, fitness, outdoor programming and special events.

To see the NORD schedule of events and activities CLICK HERE.

