South Harrison Superintendent Dennis Eastin provided an update on the summer projects taking place on the district campuses during a meeting held Monday night. The construction of the parking lot road is underway between the Career Center and the South Harrison Middle and High School. The project is still on schedule, but is being held up slightly while cement is being obtained. The elementary school has received painting and will have new flooring. There will also be a configuration at the elementary school that will provide an added security level and allow parents who may need to bring their child an item to bring that item to the school without actually entering the building.

HARRISON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO