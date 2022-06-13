Pennsylvania man wanted for stealing police car crashes in Frederick County

A man wanted out of Pennsylvania for stealing a police car has been arrested in Frederick County.

Deputies got word Sunday afternoon that a stolen Pennsylvania State Police cruiser had entered the county through route 15 near Thurmont.

The car was later found abandoned on Depaul Street in Emmitsburg.

A few minutes after that, a motorcycle crash was reported nearby on North Seton Avenue.

Turns out the motorcycle operator, Robert Slusser, Jr., was the same person who had allegedly stolen the police car. He apparently stole the motorcycle after abandoning the police car.

Along with several new charges in Frederick County, Slusser also had three open warrants out of Pennsylvania for theft.

The Sheriff's Office said troopers in Pennsylvania had initially been chasing Slusser for a traffic violation earlier in the day. They used stop sticks to disable the vehicle he'd been driving, and that's when he hopped into the police cruiser and took off.

He was taken to an area hospital for injuries from the motorcycle crash that are believed to be non-life threatening.