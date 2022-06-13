ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Kaiser grants $100K to Jacob’s Heart

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATSONVILLE—Kaiser Permanente has awarded a $100,000 grant to Watsonville-based organization Jacob’s Heart Children’s Cancer Support Services. The grant aims to provide bilingual and bicultural grief support to families in Monterey County who are coping with the loss of a child or struggling with a child who is seriously ill....

