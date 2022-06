GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking into reports of people being scammed after they buy puppies using social media platforms. Some Hoosiers have reported that they think they are buying puppies from individuals who are selling them. Once the money is sent to an account they are told to pick up the puppy from an address. The buyer arrives to the location and realize it’s a scam and there’s no puppy.

INDIANA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO