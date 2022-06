Arkansas Razorbacks sophomore guard Jaxson Robinson has announced he will transfer to the BYU Cougars. He began his career at Texas A&M and will need to be granted a waiver to play this upcoming season for the Cougars. With the immense amount of talent coming into the Razorback program it was likely that Robinson would have an even smaller role on the roster next year. That is not even considering the scholarship problem Arkansas would have had if he stayed with the program.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO