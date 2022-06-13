ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bryce Hall's Car Wrecked By Drunk Driver, Cops Say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryce Hall is lucky to be standing after an alleged drunk driver plowed into his Tesla, totaling the vehicle. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the suspect who ran into Hall blew more than double the legal limit and was arrested for...

Daily Mail

Family of pregnant couple mowed down by teenager high on drugs break down as they detail how the crash has torn their lives apart: 'The happy times are gone forever'

The family of a pregnant couple who died after being mowed down by a teenager high on drugs and alcohol have spoken of their pain. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31, who was six months' pregnant, were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane on Australia Day in 2021 when they were struck.
Bryce Hall
Austin Mcbroom
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
Daily Mail

Mother charged when her daughter, 3, died from heat exposure after allegedly being left inside a 4WD is accused of previously Googling whether she could be jailed for leaving a child in a car, court hears

A mother charged for leaving her three-year-old daughter in a hot four-wheel drive before she died allegedly Googled whether she would go to jail for leaving a child in a car before the incident, a court has heard. Laura Peverill (Black), 39, and Aaron Hill, 32, allegedly left toddler Rylee...
Daily Beast

Snitching Airline ID'd Innocent Arizona Man as Shoplifter, Sending Him to Jail for 17 Days: Lawsuit

Michael Lowe didn’t know why he’d just been forced to spend more than two weeks in an overcrowded rural jail in New Mexico. He also didn’t know why authorities had suddenly decided to release him. Dragging himself into his home after a brutal two-day bus journey back to Arizona, Lowe couldn’t do anything but “sob until he could no longer stand.”
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
Daily Mail

Police launch urgent hunt for man, 26, who carries out 'random attacks' as people are warned not to approach him after he absconded from hospital

Police are urgently seeking help to trace a man they believe may pose 'a significant risk to the public' after he absconded from hospital. Mahad Abdulkadir Mahamud had been detained under the Mental Health Act and is considered a risk to the public because he had a history of carrying out random serious assaults.
Daily Mail

Sandbanks millionaire's son, 30, shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes to see his ex is banned from roads after they paid for him to go to rehab

A millionaire's son who was shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes 'doesn't bear a grudge' after they paid for him to go to rehab. Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother...
CBS New York

Rangers fan pleads not guilty to assaulting Lightning fan

NEW YORK -- The Rangers fan accused of punching a rival fan at Madison Square Garden after Thursday night's game has faced a judge and pleaded not guilty to assault.Police say the suspect, 29-year-old Staten Island resident James Anastasio, exchanged words with a 26-year-old man in a Tampa Bay Lightning jersey before Anastasio punched the man, knocking him to the floor.According to investigators, Anastasio also punched a witness who tried to intervene.Both victims are OK.Anastasio's attorney released the following statement:"We believe that Garden surveillance will confirm the events immediately prior to the short, viral clip captured on cellphone camera.  James...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment a woman is tasered in the middle of a busy city shopping mall - with cops allegedly finding her armed with a box cutter and two pairs of scissors

Shocking footage has emerged of three police officers tasering a woman in the middle of a busy shopping mall. Police were called to Rundle Mall, in Adelaide's CBD, about 11.30am on Thursday to reports a woman was wandering around with a knife. A video posted online showed the officers surrounding...
Daily Mail

Police probing death of woman in tanning salon from suspected cardiac arrest say sunbed was 'operating correctly' - as family demand answers over claims staff failed to check on her for more than two hours

The family of a newlywed found dead in a tanning salon are demanding answers over claims staff failed to check on her after police found the sunbed was 'operating correctly.'. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session on May 28 in Swansea, South Wales.
TheDailyBeast

Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Shoots and Kills Dad in Florida

Marie Ayala, 28, was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after her 2-year-old son shot and killed his father, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry, as he played a video game last month in Orlando. Both parents had been on probation for child neglect and narcotics possession, according to the AP. “The gun was not properly stored,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters at a news conference, so that “it was easily accessible, even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy that no one in this community can really comprehend.” The couple’s three young children are now under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.
