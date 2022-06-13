ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Owner of McNally Jackson bookstore selling NYC dream home for $1.75M

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYWSx_0g9PMvJJ00

Calling all book lovers!

The owner of the popular, independent McNally Jackson bookstore, which has expanded throughout New York City, is selling her Manhattan pad for $1.75 million.

Pegged as a “bibliophile’s dream,” the two-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op corner unit is designed with a magnificent wall of bookshelves that will make you feel like you’re in your very own McNally Jackson shop.

The prewar apartment in Greenwich Village is in a very quiet area for optimal serenity.

Features include 9-foot beamed ceilings, original inlaid white oak floor, three exposures, rooftop views and a wood-burning fireplace.

Situated on a tree-lined brownstone street and in a boutique, doorman building the sixth-floor unit has been updated to include a new kitchen with marble counters and a renovated bathroom lined with marble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05heVT_0g9PMvJJ00
The unit is at 35 W. Ninth St. in Greenwich Village.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vob4d_0g9PMvJJ00
The foyer
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PhaY9_0g9PMvJJ00
The living area
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vVoe_0g9PMvJJ00
The living room features built-in bookshelves.
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWeaH_0g9PMvJJ00
The living room, which also has room for a dining area, features two walls of bookshelves.
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5Vlv_0g9PMvJJ00
The updated kitchen
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJDfZ_0g9PMvJJ00
One of two bedrooms
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28jKVk_0g9PMvJJ00
Another bedroom
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KQtRL_0g9PMvJJ00
The updated bathroom
Russ Ross Photography, Inc.

The property, at 35 W. Ninth St., was built in 1926 and converted to a co-op in 1984. Building amenities include a part-time doorman, live-in super, large storage, bike storage and a private garden, according to the listing.

Sarah McNally opened the first bookstore in 2004 in Nolita. She has expanded to open three more stores in Brooklyn, including her most recent location in downtown Brooklyn, which opened in 2020.

McNally has been credited with being a key player in the city’s indie bookstore resurgence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arbBr_0g9PMvJJ00
Sarah McNally with her son, Jasper Jackson, and dog, Chief, in 2020.
Sarah McNally
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YbN9_0g9PMvJJ00
McNally Jackson bookstore in Brooklyn.
Instagram

“Ninth Street has been heaven for me, and I love my neighbors in the building,” McNally, 46, told The Post. “It’s such a refuge, and I loved feeling like I was literally part of the city that I love. It was like a storybook, a sweet quiet home in the middle of the city, fireplace burning all winter long.”

McNally purchased the home in 2016 for $1.63 million. But she added that she is hoping to give her son, Jasper Jackson, and their dog, Chief, a more suburban lifestyle in Brooklyn and is waiting for construction to be complete on a property there.

“I bought a derelict Brooklyn townhouse years ago. I bought it for my dog when she was still a puppy. Renovating the house took forever,” she said. “I thought it would be a fast construction, as I’ve built six stores quickly. Not so.

“Everything that could go wrong did go wrong,” McNally added. “But the house is finally almost ready!”

Karen Talbott, Kyle Talbott and Scott Sternberg of the Corcoran Group hold the listing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Curbed

For Rent: Two-Bedroom, Great Light, and a Tenant With COVID

The New York City rental market right now is complete chaos. With one in four Brooklyn apartments ending up in a bidding war and rents hitting record highs, brokers and landlords are operating in a virtually unregulated market. Which means they’re all acting nuts. For Lily, who works in public health and was looking at a Prospect Heights two-bedroom listed for $4,200 recently, that meant some familiar indignities: a no-show broker, a unit that didn’t match the listing description or photos. But there was something she hadn’t encountered before: The broker had neglected to mention that the tenant who was showing the apartment had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Rent prices spike in Queens and citywide

When the New York City Rent Guidelines Board voted last month for the largest rent increase for stabilized apartments in a decade, those looking to sign new leases in the coming months — rent-controlled or otherwise — waited with baited breath as they prepared to see prices skyrocket. A recent Douglas Elliman report shows that they were right to do so: May’s average rent price in Queens increased 16.9 percent from that of May 2021.
QUEENS, NY
matadornetwork.com

11 Montauk Airbnbs for the Perfect Beach Escape From New York City

When summer temperatures soar, New Yorkers pack a bag and journey east to the beaches of Long Island. Montauk is the easternmost resort and prides itself on its superior surf and awesome nightlife. Other recreational pursuits include golfing, tennis, cycling, and hiking. Flee the bustle with a week (or two) at one of the best Airbnb Montauk vacation homes this season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

This NYC restaurant has officially been named best pizzeria in the U.S.

We know just how hard it is to rank the very best pizza places in New York—now imagine having to come up with a list that encompasses all of the United States. That's exactly what 50 Top Pizza, an online guide focusing on the best Italian pizzerie across the world, does annually and we're delighted to report that the organization has just announced this year's pick for the best pizza parlor in the U.S.: New York's own Una Pizza Napoletana.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Real Estate
City
New York City, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Business
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Business
Brooklyn, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
Eater

One of New York’s Oldest Taiwanese Restaurants Remains One of Its Best

In the last few years, restaurants like Win Son, 886, Ho Foods, and Wenwen have popularized Taiwanese food in the city. These establishments introduced a wider audience to dishes like popcorn chicken, beef noodle soup, and fly’s heads — the facetiously named stir fry of ground pork, flowering garlic chives, chiles, and fermented black beans. But lurking behind these modern spots is an old guard of Taiwanese restaurants, many in Elmhurst and Flushing, that offer a broader menu of national specialties, including lesser known dishes that telegraph the island’s rich and complex culinary history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Queens Man Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A New York man has won a $10 million lottery prize. Joseph Crisanti, a resident of Elmhurst, Queens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Wednesday, June 15. He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,122,400...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Third-prize Powerball tickets sold in Brooklyn, on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two lucky lotto players in Brooklyn and on Long Island won a cumulative $150,000 in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery announced. A third-prize ticket was sold at 322 Dekalb Grocery Market on Brooklyn’s Dekalb Avenue. Because that player also hit the Power Play multiplier number of 2, they’ll […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Sternberg
Secret NYC

The Most Thrilling Summer Carnivals & Fests Near NYC

After the Annual Astoria Park Carnival came and went, we’re still riding a high from all the fun festivities! I mean, who doesn’t love fresh-spun cotton candy, ferris wheels, and carnival games? Therefore, we decided to roundup all the best carnivals & fests coming near NYC this summer so you don’t miss a thing!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Group beats, robs fruit stand worker in the Bronx

SOUTH BRONX (PIX11) — A group of people attacked a fruit stand vendor in the Bronx when he pulled out his wallet to make change, police said Thursday. One of the attackers bought a mango from the 54-year-old vendor on May 28 near Griffin Place and East 149th Street, officials said. When the victim pulled […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Brooklyn#Greenwich Village
americastestkitchen.com

What Is an Egg Cream?

This iconic New York beverage contains no eggs . . . and no cream. Have you ever had an egg cream? A mix of sweet chocolate syrup, creamy milk, and bubbly seltzer, this rich yet refreshing drink is steeped in history and mystery. An iconic New York City beverage, egg...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC New York

NYC Subway Rider Killed in Terrifying Accident Wasn't Trapped by His Pants: MTA

A 37-year-old subway rider died after somehow getting trapped between the platform and the Q he was deboarding in Brooklyn, officials said Thursday. It's a scene that likely appears in many New Yorkers' nightmares but one that apparently didn't involve the victim's pants or another clothing item getting stuck in the subway doors as the NYPD initially described.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
38K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy