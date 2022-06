Now that it’s official and we know that UCF, Cincinnati and Houston are set to join the Big 12 for the 2023 season, along with BYU, there will be four new destinations for Big 12 fans to check out. And as conference realignment continues to happen in college athletics, the old days of driving a few hours and being at nearly every destination in your conference is a thing of the past. Depending on who you ask, that’s a good or bad thing.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO