ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Cassidy joining other U.S. senators in support of proposed gun legislation

By Michael Scheidt
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAbB4_0g9PMp0x00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (BRPROUD) — On Sunday, news came out of the nation’s capital about an agreement on new gun laws .

The framework for the new legislation includes these items:

  • Would make the juvenile records of gun buyers under age 21 available when they undergo background checks.
  • Would offer money to states to enact and put in place “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take guns from people considered potentially violent
  • Provide funds to bolster school safety and mental health programs

Senator Cassidy is one of 10 Senate Republicans who supports this agreement.

Man dead after several suspects open fire on him Downtown

“I joined these negotiations to ensure any agreement addressed illegal gun violence while upholding due process and protecting law-abiding Americans’ 2nd Amendment rights,” said Dr. Cassidy. “This agreement upholds that commitment.”

Senator Cassidy is providing further details about what the proposal entails below:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders

  • Provides resources to states and tribes to create and administer laws that help ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals whom a court has determined to be a significant danger to themselves or others, consistent with state and federal due process and constitutional protections.

Investment in Children and Family Mental Health Services

  • National expansion of community behavioral health center model; major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery.

Protections for Victims of Domestic Violence

  • Convicted domestic violence abusers and individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders are included in NICS, including those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

Funding for School-Based Mental Health and Supportive Services

  • Invests in programs to expand mental health and supportive services in schools, including: early identification and intervention programs and school based mental health and wrap-around services.

Funding for School Safety Resources

  • Invests in programs to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools, support school violence prevention efforts and provide training to school personnel and students.

Clarification of Definition of Federally Licensed Firearms Dealer

  • Cracks down on criminals who illegally evade licensing requirements.

T elehealth Investments

  • Invests in programs that increase access to mental and behavioral health services for youth and families in crisis via telehealth.

Under 21 Enhanced Review Process

  • For buyers under 21 years of age, requires an investigative period to review juvenile and mental health records, including checks with state databases and local law enforcement.

Pe nalties for Straw Purchasing

  • Cracks down on criminals who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns.

This legislation comes on the heels of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#School Violence#Politics Federal#Senate#Republicans#Americans
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

A federal appeals court has ruled that the 14th Amendment's bar on insurrectionists holding office may be applied to current and future political candidates.

At issue was a case challenging Madison Cawthorn's eligibility for office. What happened: A panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has concluded a 1872 law did not bar future challenges to the eligibility of insurrectionists to hold office under the 14th amendment, overturning a lower court's ruling.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Gun shop workers react to President Joe Biden's call for gun control

CLAYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Gun shop workers are reacting after President Joe Biden urged Congress to pass gun control laws.KDKA-TV talked with a worker at A.R.H Sport Shop in Claysville, Washington County. The shop is gearing up for its gun show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in two weeks. Rick Hamilton strongly believes tightening gun laws is not the way to go.On Thursday, President Biden called for restoring the limits on the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. If that can't be done, the president proposed the minimum purchasing age for a semi-automatic weapon should be raised from 18...
CLAYSVILLE, PA
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy