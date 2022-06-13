ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex County, NJ

Essex County commissioners to host Juneteenth Jam

By Editor
essexnewsdaily.com
 3 days ago

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Board of County Commissioners will host its inaugural Juneteenth Jam, celebrating Juneteenth as a national holiday, on Thursday, June 16, at noon at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....

essexnewsdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
defpen

Lords Of The Underground’s Dupré Kelly Earns City Council Seat In Newark

Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly has already gone platinum as an artist. Now, he will look to bring immense change to the city of Newark, New Jersey in his second career. On Tuesday, Kelly won a runoff election by 17.2% to become a city council member. According to Kelly, he has become the first platinum-selling rapper to ever hold public office in the Garden State.
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County unveils new traffic signals at two Bloomfield intersections

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — New traffic signal equipment was installed at the intersections of Bloomfield Avenue and Municipal Plaza and Bloomfield Avenue and Grove Street in Bloomfield. The improvements are part of a $6 million project to upgrade nine intersections throughout Essex County. “Traveling along county roads and through these...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Rapper Dupre Kelly wins spot on Newark city council

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Newark native and rapper Dupre Kelly sold millions of records with the group Lords Of The Underground, using songs he wrote in his West Ward home. Now, Kelly will have the opportunity to represent the city as a councilman. Kelly previously ran in 2018 for a councilman-at-large spot. Since his days […]
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maplewood, NJ
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Irvington, NJ
City
Newark, NJ
City
South Orange, NJ
Essex County, NJ
Government
County
Essex County, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Group pushes Murphy to back Pernell for University Hospital post

A group of more than 100 elected officials, community leaders and clergymen are mounting a grassroots campaign aimed at pressuring Gov. Phil Murphy to name Dr. Chris Pernell as the new president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Dr. Shereef Elnahal, a former state Commissioner of Health, left in...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Fulop helped Roselle councilwoman win Dem primary

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, viewed as a potential candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025, is continuing to dabble in Union County elections. A super PAC aligned with him, Coalition for Progress, paid for two mailers in the recent Democratic primary in support of Denise Wilkerson, the Roselle Council President.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City teen who faced homelessness named NJ Youth of the Year

Before being named the NJ Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club, Trinity Campbell faced a lot of adversity. The 16-year-old Snyder High School student faced homelessness when she was 12 and 13 years old along with bullying. But becoming a part of the Boys & Girls of Hudson County changed that. Now, after much hard work and dedication, Campbell was named NJ Youth of the Year this past May.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

‘JuneTee’ event in West Orange to celebrate black leaders in Essex County

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, June 17, Space 2 Create founder Talia Young and Councilwoman Tammy Williams will host “JuneTee,” a Juneteenth celebration to commemorate the annual holiday memorializing the liberation of enslaved people in the United States. The inaugural Juneteenth all-day event will take place at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange, starting at 9 a.m. JuneTee will feature a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, speakers, performances, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions to celebrate black creatives, entrepreneurs and leaders.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Payne
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Andrea Martin
New Jersey Globe

Vainieri elected Hudson Democratic county chairman

Hudson County Democrats elected Anthony P. Vainieri, Jr. as their new county chairman, replacing Amy DeGise as the head of one of New Jersey’s most fabled county political machines. The vote among the 900-member Democratic county committee was unanimous. The chairman of the Hudson County Board of Commissioners, Vainieri...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Silva wins city council runoff in Newark’s East Ward

Michael Silva, retired police detective, has won the East Ward seat on the Newark City Council, defeating Anthony Campos, the city’s former chief of police. Silva leads by 252 votes, 983 to 731, 57%-43%, with 56.5% of the vote counted. Silva will replace Augusto Amador, who is retiring after...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Juneteenth in Hudson: Who is celebrating and where to go

Juneteenth may have been celebrated since 1866, but it wasn’t until last year, June 17, 2021, that the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans became a federal holiday, the first since Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 1986. Juneteenth honors the day -- June 19, 1865 --...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#The Cicely#Concept Dance Academy#The Irvington High School#District 3#Njsiaa Hall Of Fame
essexnewsdaily.com

‘I Am East Orange’ poster and essay contest winners celebrated

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Congratulations to the winners of the “I Am East Orange” poster and essay contest. Entrants were tasked with the assignment of designing East Orange through their own lens. The winners were selected at the State of the City address, where guests hand picked their selections from more than 60 participants’ entries.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Amid soaring apartment lease costs, does NJ have rent control?

TRENTON – Rents, like seemingly everything else, have been spiking lately in New Jersey. The June 2022 monthly report from Rent.com published Wednesday shows the average rent price in the state has increased by 36% over the past year to $2,414 a month for a one-bedroom apartment and by 42% to $2,981 for a two-bedroom unit. Both are about 3% bigger than what was reported a month earlier.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Jersey City welcomes 28 new police officers (PHOTOS)

Jersey City swore in 28 new police officers during a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at City Hall, bringing the department’s size to over 950 active members. When Mayor Steve Fulop took office nine years ago, the department had 779 officers. According to the mayor’s office, more than 70% of the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
PIX11

NJ Transit looks to redesign bus routes in Hudson County, agency says

NEW JERSEY (PIX11)– NJ Transit received a sizable federal grant to help it redesign new bus routes in Hudson County, the agency announced Wednesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) provided the $515,045 to help NJ Transit examine the current bus routes in the county and surrounding areas. The money came from […]
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

It’s Election Day in New Jersey, again

Good morning, New Jersey. It’s Election Day, again, and the polls in three wards in Newark are open from 6 AM to 8 PM. Voters in the East, South and West wards will pick their new city council members in runoff elections after no candidate hit the 50% + 1 mark in the May 10 non-partisan municipal elections.
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Mayor Baraka Launches NewarkHousingSearch.com To Enable People To Find Affordable Housing In Newark

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Solving a major difficulty for people seeking affordable housing in Newark, Mayor Ras J. Baraka launched a housing locator site, NewarkHousingSearch.com on June 16, which enables prospective tenants to find affordable housing in the City of Newark, completely free of charge through detailed listings. The site offers users the ability to search listings along a variety of potential details including photographs, size and type of bedrooms, rental costs, eligibility requirements, special needs, neighborhood, ward, seniors only, distance from public transportation, on-site amenities, neighborhood services such as hospitals and schools and other useful information. Property listings are shown on a map as well as by address.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy