Essex County commissioners to host Juneteenth Jam

Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly has already gone platinum as an artist. Now, he will look to bring immense change to the city of Newark, New Jersey in his second career. On Tuesday, Kelly won a runoff election by 17.2% to become a city council member. According to Kelly, he has become the first platinum-selling rapper to ever hold public office in the Garden State.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO