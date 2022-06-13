Rutgers football recruiting: Jason Duclona, a three-star, set to announce on Tuesday

After an official visit over the weekend to Rutgers football, Jason Ducolna is getting set to make his college announcement on Tuesday. The day, coincidentally, also happening to be the junior defensive back’s birthday.

It would be the icing on the cake for Rutgers to land Duclona after a weekend where the Scarlet Knights received three verbal commitments. Were Ducolona to verbal, he would be the third member of this recruiting class for Rutgers to come from Florida.

On Sunday, offensive lineman Mozell Williams (Hawthorne, FL) and three-star linebacker Abram Wright (Fleming Island, FL) committed to Rutgers following their official visits.

Duclona is ranked the No. 89 cornerback in the nation according to Rivals . Last season as a junior, he had 38 total tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defended.

He holds Power Five offers from Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington State and West Virginia in addition to Rutgers.