ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers football recruiting: Jason Duclona, a three-star, set to announce on Tuesday

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244Zrp_0g9PMAGW00

After an official visit over the weekend to Rutgers football, Jason Ducolna is getting set to make his college announcement on Tuesday. The day, coincidentally, also happening to be the junior defensive back’s birthday.

It would be the icing on the cake for Rutgers to land Duclona after a weekend where the Scarlet Knights received three verbal commitments. Were Ducolona to verbal, he would be the third member of this recruiting class for Rutgers to come from Florida.

On Sunday, offensive lineman Mozell Williams (Hawthorne, FL) and three-star linebacker Abram Wright (Fleming Island, FL) committed to Rutgers following their official visits.

Duclona is ranked the No. 89 cornerback in the nation according to Rivals . Last season as a junior, he had 38 total tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Related

Zion Tracy pulls in an offer from Rutgers football over the weekend

He holds Power Five offers from Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Missouri, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington State and West Virginia in addition to Rutgers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

MetLife Stadium selected to host 2026 World Cup soccer games

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford has been selected to host 2026 World Cup soccer games. FIFA made the announcement Thursday afternoon. The games will take place at stadiums throughout the United States, Mexico and Canada. MetLife Stadium has 87,000 seats. It was one of the few venues to make the...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Knicks shopping Nerlens Noel?

Jake Fischer: I have heard that Nerlens Noel is one of the players that the Knicks are the most active in discussing right now. Jake Fischer: They’re definitely not moving Donovan unless he requests a trade which I don’t think it’s going to have happen. -via Spotify / June 17, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Hawthorne, NJ
State
West Virginia State
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
105.7 The Hawk

Graduates from these NJ colleges are likely to make more money

Three colleges/universities in the Garden State make a top-50 list of the U.S. schools with the highest alumni salaries among bachelor's-degree graduates. In fact, one New Jersey institution comes in as the highest-ranked public school on the list. OnlineU used salary data released in March 2022, for students who graduated...
COLLEGES
NJ.com

Eight to compete for best burger at Meadowlands Racetrack

It will be a battle for the ages when the annual Burger Battle returns to the Meadowlands Racetrack on Saturday, June 18, from 5 to 11 p.m. in the Backyard at the Racetrack. This year’s event has a $1,500 grand prize, a $1,000 second place prize, and a $500 third place prize. Also new to this year’s event is the $500 prize for the best tasting burger patty.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey Globe

McCann wins GOP primary in Oakland

Former GOP congressional candidate John McCann has won the Republican nomination for Oakland Borough Council after a close primary where two of the candidates see-sawed for more than a week. McCann, who sought the seat of Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in 2018 and 2020, finished the primary with 343 votes....
OAKLAND, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers Football#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Fl
New Jersey Globe

Group pushes Murphy to back Pernell for University Hospital post

A group of more than 100 elected officials, community leaders and clergymen are mounting a grassroots campaign aimed at pressuring Gov. Phil Murphy to name Dr. Chris Pernell as the new president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark. Dr. Shereef Elnahal, a former state Commissioner of Health, left in...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Fulop helped Roselle councilwoman win Dem primary

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, viewed as a potential candidate for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2025, is continuing to dabble in Union County elections. A super PAC aligned with him, Coalition for Progress, paid for two mailers in the recent Democratic primary in support of Denise Wilkerson, the Roselle Council President.
ROSELLE, NJ
insidernj.com

Kelly Defeats Onyema in the West

Dupre “DoItAll” Kelly has defeated Chigozie Onyema in Newark’s West Ward. The pair faced off in arguably the most watched race among those runoff contests today. It was also the race that contained the key to power citywide. Kelly’s victory gives Mayor Ras Baraka a 5-4 edge...
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
New Jersey Globe

Write-in candidate wins Democratic primary for Monmouth sheriff

Larry Luttrell has captured enough write-in votes to win the Democratic nomination for Monmouth County Sheriff and will take on GOP incumbent Shaun Golden in the general election. Luttrell has received 932 votes out of 1,385 write-ins cast in the June 7 primary election, although that number can change slightly...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Costco Cuts Ribbon at Newark Facility

CenterPoint Properties and Costco cut the ribbon on a brand new 183,000-square-foot logistics facility minutes from Port Newark at 49 Rutherford, a nearly 13-acre site CenterPoint purchased in Q4 2019. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development, said his team worked for three years to bring the speculative project...
NEWARK, NJ
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Sen. Chuck Schumer Announces Passage of ‘Honoring Our Pact Act’

Following months of tireless advocacy, and all out push standing with veterans from Rochester to Central New York, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer today announced the Senate passage of the Honoring Our Promise To Address Comprehensive Toxins Act (Honoring Our PACT Act) to finally get health coverage for veterans, who were exposed to burn pit smoke and other environmental hazards, that caused cancers and other illnesses during their service. As Majority Leader, Schumer fought relentlessly to ensure the bill would be brought for a swift vote to keep our nation’s commitment to our veterans and thousands of vets across New York who will now be able to get the treatment they earned. The bill as amended now heads to House of Representatives for action, Schumer calls on the House to act quickly to pass this bill and send it to President Biden’s desk where it will be signed into law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin in Free Fall After NY GOP Governor’s Debate

Astorino and Wilson Attack Front Runner for Ties to Cuomo; Zeldin Attacks on Wilson and Astorino Don’t Stick. With less than two weeks until the June 28 NY primary, the four republican candidates for Governor faced off in a debate on WCBS-NYTV. Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, Businessman Harry Wilson, and Andrew Giuliani took off the gloves and slugged it out, with accusations and allegations made mostly between Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino and businessman Harry Wislon.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Restaurant Named Best Steakhouse in Jersey

Eat This, Not That has shared their picks for The Best Steakhouse in Every State (Read Full Story). According to the article, a juicy steak is the “pinnacle of a delicious dinner”. For those wondering, these restaurants were chosen based on “publications and reviews”. As far...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Haledon mayor trails by 13 votes with about 65 ballots still uncounted

There are still as many as 65 votes left to be counted in Haledon, where challenger Michael Johnson leads four-term Mayor Domenick Stampone in the Democratic primary by 13 votes, 271 to 258. There are about 45 provisional ballots and approximately 20 vote-by-mail ballots that have not yet been tallied....
HALEDON, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy