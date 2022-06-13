‘Yellowstone’ Makes TV Guide’s 100 Best Shows on TV Right Now List: See Where It Ranks

Bridges stars as an ex-CIA operative whose past begins to catch up with him. There's a moment about halfway through the series premiere of The Old Man where Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is sitting with his grandson, building a castle out of blocks. We don't know anything about Harper yet, but he lives in quite the estate and comes across as thoughtful and articulate. "Space is the breath of art," he says, quoting Frank Lloyd Wright in an attempt to convey some lesson to his grandson. While the grandson might be too young to understand, The Old Man itself could be said to embody the philosophy of that quote. As the series unfolds, it leaves a lot of space for the characters, action, and impactful moments to breathe, creating a slow burn that's often very effective.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO