‘Yellowstone’ Makes TV Guide’s 100 Best Shows on TV Right Now List: See Where It Ranks

By Blake Ells
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TV Guide has released its’ list of the “100 Best Shows on TV Right Now, and it’s no surprise to see Yellowstone make the cut. The show just announced cast additions for its’ fifth season and a second spinoff series, 1932, is on the way. And there’s plenty of Emmys buzz...

outsider.com

Outsider.com

‘1883’ Actress Dawn Olivieri Joins ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 as New Character

Dawn Olivieri will join the short list of 1883 actors who’ve appeared in both the prequel and flagship series, Yellowstone, with Season 5. James Jordan. Martin Sensmeier. Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan himself. Each of these actors showed up in Sheridan’s hit prequel, 1883 alongside Sam Elliott & the gang after a stint on Yellowstone first. Fast-forward to Friday, June 10, and Paramount Network is revealing additional casting for Yellowstone Season 5.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Posts Badass Look at Rip Wheeler From Behind-the-Scenes of Season 5

Out of all of the characters on Yellowstone the most badass has got to be none other than Rip Wheeler. Cole Hauser is perfect for the role. The stars of the show have all descended on the Yellowstone ranch and are ready to get to filming once again. Season 4 still hasn’t even gotten to the awards season yet, but Season 5 is being made and fans are already dying to see anything they can about it.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Expect A Lot More of Beth Dutton Come ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Season 5 of Yellowstone is officially under production. Fans can expect one thing from the new season, a lot of Beth Dutton. The end of Season 4 set things up for the stakes rising for Beth as well as a bigger role in the main storyline. John Dutton basically told his daughter to go find another place to live, away from the ranch. How will that all play out?
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser on Possibly Returning to ‘Fast and Furious’ Franchise: ‘There’s Always a Chance’

Cole Hauser dropped by the Bingeworthy podcast from The Playlist recently to talk about the success of Yellowstone. Hauser had a number of memorable roles before landing the part of Rip Wheeler. He portrayed Carter Verone in Fast and Furious and 2 Fast 2 Furious, among others. While reflecting on that franchise, he was asked if he will ever return to the role.
MOVIES
Person
Josh Brolin
Person
Kelly Reilly
Person
David Oyelowo
Person
Rip Wheeler
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Says It’s ‘Kill or Be Killed’ For Beth Dutton Ahead of Season 5

“Beth is a righteous soldier to her death,” Kelly Reilly offers ahead of the highly-anticipated Yellowstone Season 5 premiere. In June’s TV GUIDE magazine, on newsstands now, it’s all about Beth Dutton. So much so, in fact, that the force of nature behind the Dutton daughter, Kelly Reilly, gives this long-standing brand its best cover in years.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Has Hilarious Reaction to Being on List of National Treasures

After all these years of watching Henry Winkler on Happy Days, it might not be hard to believe that he’s a national treasure. The actor has been a part of many viewers’ lives for decades. Yes, it’s that long for some who grew up watching him play The Fonz on ABC. But the show has been a part of classic TV ever since entering syndication and the land of reruns. Bringing up the point that he is on a list of national treasures gets quite a response from the Yale-trained actor.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘SEAL Team’ Star David Boreanaz Hits a Fork in the Road During Season 6 Location Scout

“SEAL Team” fans can rest assured that Season 6 of the Paramount Plus show continues moving forward, as star David Boreanaz provides a pre-production update. Boreanaz leads “SEAL Team” not only in front of the camera but behind it as well. He’s directed six episodes of the show already, and it looks like he’ll be directing more for the upcoming season. In an earlier Instagram post, Boreanaz revealed that he was location scouting for Season 6.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Piper Perabo Remembers Touching Moment Meeting ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler

The label “America’s Sweetheart” is traditionally awarded to a woman, but it’s hard not to make an argument that Happy Days star Henry Winkler could be given the title. Throughout his half a century in acting, Henry Winkler has cemented his reputation as one of the kindest faces in Hollywood. The character actor is respected and beloved not only by fans but by virtually everyone he meets.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Old Man Review: Jeff Bridges Shines in Tense Political Thriller Without a Clear Good Guy

Bridges stars as an ex-CIA operative whose past begins to catch up with him. There's a moment about halfway through the series premiere of The Old Man where Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is sitting with his grandson, building a castle out of blocks. We don't know anything about Harper yet, but he lives in quite the estate and comes across as thoughtful and articulate. "Space is the breath of art," he says, quoting Frank Lloyd Wright in an attempt to convey some lesson to his grandson. While the grandson might be too young to understand, The Old Man itself could be said to embody the philosophy of that quote. As the series unfolds, it leaves a lot of space for the characters, action, and impactful moments to breathe, creating a slow burn that's often very effective.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Lincoln Lawyer' returns for Season 2, to be based on 'The Fifth Witness'

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for a second season on Tuesday. Season 2 will be based on the Michael Connelly book The Fifth Witness. The Fifth Witness is the fourth book in Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series. Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, a lawyer who practices out of his Lincoln Town Car in Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.
CELEBRITIES
