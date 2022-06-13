‘Just Around the Corner’ South Shore poster series marks 25 years

The Just Around the Corner poster series debuted 25 years ago. (Illustration provided by the SSCVA)

A vintage poster series, which showcases assorted destinations and landmarks throughout the Region and northern Indiana, has hit an anniversary milestone.

The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority announced the 25th anniversary of Just Around the Corner South Shore poster series. Its first public announcement was June 10, 1997 and made in conjunction with the release of “Moonlight in Duneland,” a pictorial collection of the South Shore Line posters of the 1920’s, photographs of the era, and the history of the South Shore Line, in part illustrated by Mitch Markovitz.

“These posters are a way for us to directly showcase our many South Shore attractions, events and destinations that are available,” says David Uran, president and CEO at the SSCVA. “The colorful and ‘romantic’ poster series often features the Indiana Dunes National Park and the Dunes State Park – depicting our various seasons, events, holidays and beautiful views of northern Indiana.”

The posters were created to encourage leisure travel to northern Indiana, increasing ridership as well as turning those leisure riders into daily commuters through use of the South Shore Line.

Businesses are encouraged to commission a South Shore poster.

The SSCVA is looking for partnerships to create new posters in the Just Around the Corner series. For more information, contact Andrea Rivera, SSCVA art director, at (219) 301-7754.

Additional information on the posters is available on the South Shore Convention & Visitor Authority website , dedicated to the series.

