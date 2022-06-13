ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Vlatko Andonovski names 23-player USWNT squad for Concacaf W Championship

By Lizzy Becherano
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US women’s national team head...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Houston Dynamo president John Walker to step down at the end of 2022 MLS season

Houston Dynamo announced Tuesday that president of business operations John Walker will step down from the club at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Walker has been with the Dynamo for the past four seasons after serving in similar roles with NBA side Memphis Grizzlies, as well as for Major League Baseball and in college athletics.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
90min

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches starting in 2023

Major League Soccer and Apple TV are partnering up to see every game streamed on the app for the next decade. Starting in 2023, fans will be able to watch every single live Major League Soccer game on one platform without broadcast blackouts or a traditional pay TV bundle, including Leagues Cup and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT fixtures.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uswnt#Concacaf W Championship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

631
Followers
5K+
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy