Updated daily: Here are the best Best Buy deals you can get right now

Best Buy is the place to shop when you're looking to upgrade the tech you use in your everyday life. From powerful appliances to user-friendly laptops, the tech retailer has a wide range of great devices that are frequently available at wallet-friendly prices. If you want to know where to find the best value possible, we've found the best deals Best Buy has to offer today.
The Best Buy Deal of the Day section on the retailer's website will direct you to a list of items on sale for the lowest prices it has at the time. Today, that list includes a Dyson cordless vacuum , a SanDisk memory card and a stainless-steel trash can . So if you're still shopping for Father's Day gifts , Best Buy has you covered.
Here are the current Best Buy Deal of the Day picks you can score today along with all the other best deals!
Best Buy Deal of the Day picks
- Insignia 3-Gallon Automatic Stainless-Steel Trash Can for $19.99 (Save $20)
- SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB SDXC UHS-I Memory Card for $29.99 (Save $38)
- Insignia Fixed TV Wall Mount For Most 40-70-Inch TVs for $39.99 (Save $35)
- Dyson Pure Cool Link TP02 Smart Tower Air Purifier and Fan from $399.99 (Save $80 to $100)
- Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum for $599.99 (Save $100)
Best Buy TV deals
- Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV for $139.99 (Save $40)
- Vizio 40-Inch Class D-Series LED 1080P Smart TV for $199.99 (Save $30)
- Insignia 58-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV for $339.99 (Save $140)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class 7 Series LED 4K Smart TV for $399.99 (Save $30)
- LG 70-Inch Class UP8070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $649.99 (Save $150)
- Samsung 55-Inch Class Q70A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $899.99 (Save $100)
- Sony 48-Inch Class BRAVIA A9S Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $999.99 (Save $300)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
- Sony 55-Inch Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,299.99 (Save $400)
- LG 65-Inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV for $1,599.99 (Save $300)
Best Buy laptop deals
- Asus 14-Inch Zenbook AMD Ryzen 5 Laptop for $469.99 (Save $250)
- Samsung 13.3-Inch Galaxy 4K Ultra HD Touch-Screen Chromebook $599 (Save $400)
- Dell 17-Inch Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 QHD+ Touchscreen Laptop for $879.99 (Save $200)
- Microsoft 13.5-Inch 512GB SSD Surface 4 Touchscreen Laptop for $999.99 (Save $300)
- Apple 16-Inch 1TB MacBook Pro for $2,499 (Save $200)
Best Buy cellphone deals
- Samsung Galaxy S22 from $699.99 (Save $100 to $150)
- Google Pixel 6 Pro from $799 (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $799.99 (Save $200)
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2 5G from $999.99 (Save $500)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from $1,299.99 (Save $500)
Best Buy smart home device deals
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) Smart Speaker with Alexa for $27.99 (Save $22)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential 4-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant for $29.99 (Save $20)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Generation) for $99.99 (Save $30)
- Google Nest Learning Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat and Nest Hub 7-Inch Smart Display with Google Assistant (2nd Generation) for $249.98 (Save $100)
- Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle, 12-Piece for $449.99 (Save $150)
Best Buy appliance deals
- Tristar PowerXL Indoor Grill and Griddle for $34.99 (Save $45)
- Chefman TurboFry 3.6-Quart Analog Air Fryer for $49.99 (Save $50)
- Ninja Professional Plus Blender DUO with Auto-IQ for $99.99 (Save $50)
- GE 1.6-Cubic-Foot Microwave with Sensor Cooking for $159.99 (Save $35)
- Samsung 1.9-Cubic-Foot Over-the-Range Microwave with Sensor Cook from $309.99 (Save $59 to $104)
- Whirlpool 5.1-Cubic Foot Freestanding Gas Range from $549.99 (Save $228 to $233)
- Maytag 4.2-Cubic-Foot High Efficiency Top Load Washer for $599.99 (Save $165)
- LG 24-Inch Front-Control Built-In Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub for $649.99 (Save $150)
- LG 7.3-Cubic-Foot Smart Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry for $779.99 (Save $270)
- Samsung 29-Cubic-Foot Bespoke 4-Door Flex French Door Matte Black Steel Refrigerator for $2,899.99 (Save $790)
Other noteworthy Best Buy deals we found
- Eufy Security Outdoor Cam Pro Wired 2K Spotlight Camera for $69.99 (Save $30)
- Crucial MX500 1TB 3D NAND Internal SATA 2.5-Inch Solid State Drive for $89.99 (Save $10)
- Blue Yeti 10th Anniversary Edition USB Multi-Pattern Electret Condenser Microphone for $109.99 (Save $20)
- Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow ATX Mid-Tower Smart Case for $109.99 (Save $15)
- Beats Studio Buds from $119.99 (Save $30)
- Sony 2-Channel Stereo Receiver with Bluetooth for $149.99 (Save $50)
- Ninja Foodi Convection Toaster Oven with 11-in-1 Functionality for $229.99 (Save $60)
- bObsweep PetHair Vision PLUS Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop for $269.99 (Save $629.01)
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells for $379.99 (Save $50)
- Samsung 5.1.2-Channel Soundbar with Dolby Atmos/DTS:X for $799.99 (Save $200)
When does Best Buy have sales?
While the retailer rarely advertises the dates and times of its sales ahead of time, Best Buy usually has sales at either the beginning of the week or on Fridays to have something rolling on the weekend. For example, the retailer recently completed its latest 3-Day sale on June 12. Even without sales, it has its own deals section that features discounts on a variety of its products like smartwatches and even exercise equipment .
How long do Best Buy sales last?
Best Buy frequently hosts 24-hour flash sales that run through the early hours of the following morning. It also hosts three-day (or even four-day) sales that run for the time of its namesake. Whatever the time frame, Best Buy sales always offer major discounts on a variety of appliances, TVs and other pieces of essential tech.
When is Best Buy's next sale?
The tech retailer has new flash sales or three-day sales throughout the year. You can bookmark this page for updates on the next major Best Buy sale.
