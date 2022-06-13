ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Effective: 2022-06-13 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please notify field crews of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Yavapai County Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN COCONINO AND YAVAPAI COUNTIES * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Fredonia, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, North Rim, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Seligman and Valle. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest, Prescott National Forest and Tonto National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FLAGSTAFF AND SURROUNDING AREAS The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Doney Park, Flagstaff and Williams. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Prescott National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mogollon Rim by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE....The area including the cities of Flagstaff, Doney Park, Williams and Munds Park. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ

