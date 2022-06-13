Red Flag Warning issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mogollon Rim RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FLAGSTAFF AND SURROUNDING AREAS The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Red Flag Warning due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Doney Park, Flagstaff and Williams. This includes portions of the Coconino National Forest, Kaibab National Forest and Prescott National Forest. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or are imminent. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidities can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/flagstaff for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Please notify field crews of this Red Flag Warning.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO