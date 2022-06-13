ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 committee: Here's who testified about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

On the heels of last week's prime-time introduction to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack's findings, the second of eight scheduled hearings took place Monday .

The nine-person committee was formed to investigate the deadly riot and produce a report, expected this fall.

Monday's hearing dug into details of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It featured more than a half-dozen witnesses including a former Fox News editor, attorney general and a campaign manager.

"We'll tell the story of how Donald Trump lost an election and knew he lost an election, and as a result of his loss decided to wage an attack on our democracy," committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss, said Monday morning before the hearing began.

Recap: Trump pushed fraud claims publicly after his staff dismissed claims

'Nonsense': Former AG emerges as key witness at Jan. 6 hearing

Here's what you need to know:

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox News editor

Bill Stepien, Trump campaign manager

  • Trump's final campaign manager Bill Stepien was slated to testify but canceled after his attorney, Kevin Marino, said Stepien's wife went into labor Monday.
  • In a videotaped deposition from earlier this year, Stepien testified he recommended Trump should say votes were still being counted in the hours after election night and it was too early to call.
  • Trump's chances of victory were "very, very, very bleak" in the hours after Election Day ended – and that Trump knew it, Stehien said. But he said Trump's mind was made up there was election fraud. “He thought I was wrong. He told me so. He was going to go in a different direction,” Stepien said.
  • He said Trump grew increasingly frustrated with debunked claims of election fraud to the point of replacing his campaign's legal team, which “paved the way . . . for Mayor (Rudy) Giuliani to be moved in.”

Bill Barr, attorney general

  • Attorney General Bill Barr told the committee in a videotaped deposition that Trump started falsely claiming voting fraud early on election night.
  • Barr said claims seemed to hinge on the fact that mail ballots that would be counted later would favor Biden – a dynamic called the “blue shift” and “red mirage.” “That seemed to be the basis for this broad claim that there was major fraud. And I didn't think much of that because people had been talking for weeks and everyone understood for weeks that that was going to be what happened on election night.”
  • He said his opinion then and his opinion now is that Trump lost the election.

Ivanka's insight: What else does Ivanka Trump know about Jan. 6? Election lies, phone records and other possibilities

BJay Pak, former U.S. attorney

  • BJay Pak, a former U.S. attorney in northern Georgia, testified about Trump pressuring Georgia state officials to overturn 2020 election results.
  • During the hearing Pak broke down one voter fraud claim: "We found that the suitcase full of ballots, the alleged black suitcase that was being seen pulled from under the table, was actually an officials lock box where ballots were kept safe."
Former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone talks with U.S. Capitol Police Sgt. Harry Dunn before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022. Susan Walsh, AP

Biden's win verified: Fact check: Joe Biden legally won presidential election, despite persistent contrary claims

Al Schmidt, former Philadelphia city commissioner

  • Al Schmidt, a Republican city commissioner overseeing the 2020 presidential election in Philadelphia, defended the 2020 presidential election results saying he found no claims of voter fraud there
  • Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren from California asked him about a claim from Giuliana that "8,000 dead people voted in Pennsylvania."
  • Not only was there not evidence of 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania, there wasn’t even evidence of eight,” Schmidt said. “We took seriously every case that was referred to us, but no matter how fantastical, no matter how absurd, we took every one of those seriously."

Benjamin Ginsberg, attorney

  • Benjamin Ginsberg, a lawyer who represented Republican candidates in three elections, said Trump filed dozens of legal challenges for alleged voter fraud, but none were substantiated.
  • In 2000, the victory margin in the key state of Florida was 537 votes. In 2020, the closest margin was more than 10,000 votes in Arizona and Trump would have needed several states to change their results. “You just don’t make up those sorts of numbers in recounts," Ginsberg said.
  • Trump’s campaign lost 61 cases challenging the election in state and federal courts. “The simple fact is that the Trump campaign did not make its case,” Ginberg said.

Richard Donoghue, former US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York

  • Richard Donoghue, former deputy attorney general, testified that he told Trump all of the conspiracies were false when the former president asked about voter fraud theories.
  • Donoghue said he told Trump many of the theories were not supported by evidence gathered. He noted that while Trump would accept that one allegation was false, he would move on to another conspiracy theory.

Jared Kushner, one of Trump's advisors

  • In a taped video played, Jared Kushner, one of Trump's advisors and his son-and-law, testified that Rudy Giuliani’s approach to claim victory in the 2020 presidential elections and promote voter fraud conspiracy theories was a bad idea.
  • Kushner said he told Trump that it is “not the approach I would take if I was you.” “‘I have confidence in Rudy,’” Kushner recalled Trump saying.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jan. 6 committee: Here's who testified about Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election

