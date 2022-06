When the Skyland Hotel opened in Hendersonville in 1929, it became a landmark for visitors. The stately six-story building, at the corner of Main Street and Sixth Avenue, signaled — and still does — that they had arrived downtown. It was there that local tour guide Mary Jo Padgett’s parents, who lived in Rutherford County, spent their honeymoon, years before Padgett would move to Hendersonville from Atlanta.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO