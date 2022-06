Clerk-Treasurer Amy Burgan appears to have defeated challenger Heather MacDonnell 71.3 to 28.68 percent. "I am so honored and humbled to be able to continue to serve the residents of Douglas County in this capacity," Burgans said on Wednesday. "I want to thank the community for their support and my staff for their time and dedication to the election process. I am excited to continue to bring trust, transparency and teamwork to the office of Clerk-Treasurer and to Douglas County Elections."

DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO