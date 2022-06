This school has sat abandoned for nearly a decade in Peoria and this year it's set to be demolished. When I was in elementary school I remember walking the massive hallways in a single file line with my entire class to go do bathroom breaks or walk to the lunchroom. Along the way, there were always soooo many posters on the walls about empowering students and the famous, "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" with the person shooting a basketball into the hoop. Remember any of that? This school I'm about to show you has those posters I'm describing and they bring back so many memories.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO