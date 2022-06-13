ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Alex DeBrincat Trade Rumors and Stanley Cup Final Preview

By Charlie Roumeliotis
Cover picture for the articlePodcast: DeBrincat trade rumors and Stanley Cup picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau discuss the Alex...

Blackhawks Benefiting From Hagel Trade Despite Lightning’s Success

The Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning are in two vastly different situations. The former is beginning what will likely be a multi-year rebuild, while the latter just reached their third straight Stanley Cup Final. While it’s no doubt the Lightning are where the Blackhawks hope to be, now feels like the perfect time to revisit the trade both clubs made a little less than three months ago.
CHICAGO, IL
