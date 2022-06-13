Blackhawks Talk Podcast: Alex DeBrincat Trade Rumors and Stanley Cup Final Preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are likely going to have to shed some salary this offseason, as Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are pending unrestricted free agents (UFA), and they have several other players with expiring contracts. Due to this, we could see some of their players made available, and the Chicago Blackhawks would be wise to take advantage of this. Let’s now take a look at three specific Penguins who the Blackhawks should consider targeting during the 2022 offseason.

