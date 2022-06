GREENVILLE, S.C. – Infinity Marketing, an integrated marketing agency in the Upstate, won five awards in the 2022 Telly Awards competition for video production projects. “We are thrilled to be recognized by the Telly Awards again this year for our video production services,” said Bo Rogers, Senior Vice President of Client Services. “Our team is committed to crafting results-driven content for each of our clients, and we are ecstatic to be able to share these achievements with them.”

