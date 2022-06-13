Daniel Lucey, charged with starting fire at Salem Satanic Temple, held without bail

SALEM – Prosecutors say Daniel Lucey, a Chelsea man charged with starting a fire at the Satanic Temple in Salem over the weekend, confessed and said "this is a hate crime."

Lucey was ordered held without bail following his appearance before a judge Monday.

A doorbell camera allegedly captured Lucey walking from Bridge Street onto the property Friday around 10 p.m. He allegedly went onto the porch, began pouring flammable liquid, and sparked the flames.

Lucey, who was wearing a t-shirt that displayed the word "God" on the front, walked away after allegedly starting the fire.

No one was hurt and the fire was quickly extinguished.

While police investigated the fire, they said Lucey returned to the area. Recognizing him from the video, officers arrested him on charges of arson of a dwelling, a civil rights violation and destruction of a place of worship.

Police said Lucey told them he returned to the temple because he planned to turn himself in.

Inside Lucey's backpack, police found a bible, two quarters of lighter fluid, sticks, and a copy of the constitution.

In court on Monday, prosecutors said he told police he "wouldn't lose sleep" if members of the temple were hurt.

Lucey said during his arraignment that he wanted to represent himself. The judge said that decision was "ill advised" and Lucey accepted a court appointed defense attorney.

The 42-year-old has several other offenses on his criminal record, including three charges of burning vehicles.