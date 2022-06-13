Funko Inc. Has Bought High-End Film Merch Company, Mondo

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s return to the big screen, Lightyear, did $5.2M between fan Wednesday previews and Thursday night shows, which is just under the $6.3M that Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 did back in April over its first two days of previews. Lightyear‘s Wednesday fan screenings started at 6PM, while Thursday showtimes began at 3PM. The sci-fi origin story of space ranger Buzz Lightyear is booked at 4,255 theaters and is expected to do between $70M-$85M. Lightyear is well ahead of the Tuesday pre-holiday previews of Universal/Illumination’s Sing 2 ($1.6M) and Disney’s Encanto ($1.5M). MORE…. More from DeadlineMarkets, Media Shares End Session Sharply Lower Amid Recession Fears - UpdateEmmy Contender 'Wolfgang' Reveals How Wolfgang Puck Survived Nightmarish Childhood To Become Superstar ChefMattel Hires Disney And Marvel Vet Josh Silverman As Head Of Consumer Products And Chief Franchise OfficerBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Tonys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More

NFL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO