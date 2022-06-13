Sheriff’s Captain among FBI National Academy graduates

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 20-year-old veteran, Captain Dawn Ballas from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Administration (PSCO), is best known as a champion of causes. In Captain Ballas' many years of service, she has been part of the Special Olympics to Peer Support, civic engagement, and outstanding leadership skills in the halls of the PCSO.

In March, Captain Ballas took on a new challenge when she was accepted to the 282nd session of the FBI National Academy.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor, a 2009 FBI National Academy graduate nominated Caption Ballas.

“The academy is historic, but it’s also modern in its approach to leadership. Less than 1% of officers nationwide have attended so it’s an honor to be selected and at the same time there is a responsibility to get the most out of what you learn," said Taylor

“She is a powerhouse. I am confident we will see the influence of her 10-week training resonating throughout the agency within a week or two of her return from Quantico,” Taylor said.

Students will compete in the final challenge of the fitness training, including a 6.1-mile run. The run will feature hopping over walls, running through creeks and windows, and barbed wire in muddy water.

If completed, students can receive a yellow brick to memorialize their achievement and a proud staff from the PCSO.

Over 53,430 students have graduated from the academy since 1935. Students from all different backgrounds from federal, military, and local law enforcement professionals, from all 50 states.

Classes are focused on advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.

Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agency and are highly recognized by their executive.

