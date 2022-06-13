Wanted Man Charged With Murdering Wicomico County Sheriff's Deputy

A wanted 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy during an attempted arrest in Pittsville on Sunday, June 12, state police announced.

Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was apprehended after shooting and killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran officer who was murdered days before his 42nd birthday.

Glenn Hilliard

Wicomico County Sheriff Facebook

Maryland State Police investigators said that specifically, Davidson has been charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault;

Reckless endangerment;

Use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime.

The Maryland State Police Office of Media Communications said that shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Hilliard located Davidson - who was wanted on multiple felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions - in the area of the Talbot Street Apartments in the 7400 block of Gumboro Road in Pittsville.

When he attempted to apprehend him, police said that Davidson fled on foot before shooting Hilliard with a handgun and fleeing the area on foot.

Hilliard was rushed to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, where he was later pronounced dead.

Following a multi-agency manhunt, Davidson was tracked down and surrendered himself to police without further incident approximately two hours after the shooting, authorities said.

Davidson is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond. No return court date has been announced.

In response to the deputy’s murder, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered that the US and state flags be lowered to half-staff in Hilliard’s memory.

“It is a difficult day at the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office. When I met with Deputy Hilliard’s wife, she asked me to convey what a good man he was, and that he died doing what he loved,” the governor said.

“This is the most painful reminder of the risks that our law enforcement officers face when they answer the call to serve each and every day.”

Moving forward, officials said that the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit will be leading the ongoing investigation with assistance from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office.

Agencies involved in the investigation, according to state police:

Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office;

Worcester County Sheriff’s Office;

Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office;

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office;

Caroline County Sheriff’s Office;

Fruitland Police;

Salisbury Police;

Berlin Police;

Princess Anne Police;

Ocean City Police;

Ocean Pines Police;

Pocomoke City Police;

Maryland Natural Resources Police;

Delaware State Police;

The ATF, DEA, and the US Marshal.

Other agencies that offered support included Wicomico County Emergency Management, Pittsville Fire and EMS Department, and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.