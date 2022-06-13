ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 3 Bruins coaching candidates mentioned by NHL insider Elliotte Friedman

By Hayden Bird
 3 days ago

Friedman pointed to three coaches currently "in the mix."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdsYH_0g9PGcQe00
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney during his end of season press availability. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Barely a week removed from the news that Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had been let go, a few names are reportedly emerging in Boston’s search.

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet during the latest episode of his “32 Thoughts” podcast, the Bruins currently have at least three coaching candidates on the team’s radar.

The names Friedman mentioned were Jim Montgomery, Jay Leach and Nate Leaman. Friedman started with Montgomery, who has spent the last two seasons working as an assistant for the St. Louis Blues.

“I heard he’s going to be in the mix in Boston,” Friedman said of Montgomery. “I’ve had a few more people say Jay Leach, Boston. The other guy that some people have mentioned to me with Boston is Nate Leaman, who’s the head coach at NCAA Providence.”

Leach, now an assistant with the Seattle Kraken in the team’s first NHL season, previously coached the Providence Bruins from 2017-2021.

And Leaman, the final name mentioned by Friedman, is currently the head coach of the Providence College. Among Leaman’s 11 seasons with Providence was a national championship win in 2015.

“He signed a really good deal in Providence. He almost before became the head coach of the AHL Providence Bruins,” Friedman explained. “I don’t know why it didn’t happen. There’s some theories about why it didn’t happen, but he was a guy Boston wanted at the time. I’ve had a few people who have said they wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in the mix there, although he’s got a really sweet deal at Providence I’ve been told.”

As for Cassidy, as Friedman noted, the former Boston coach has been linked with the job opening in Las Vegas (with the Golden Knights), as well as the Dallas Stars and potentially the Detroit Red Wings.

