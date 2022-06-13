ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

Community Invited To Participate In Creation Of Los Alamos Pride Handprint Mural Monday Evening

By Los Alamos Reporter
 3 days ago

The community is invited to participate in the creation of a Los...

Santa Fe Rotarian Promotes July 4 Pancakes On The Plaza Event In Santa Fe To Local Club

Carolyn Moore, President-elect of the Rotary Club of Santa Fe, attended the Rotary Club of Los Alamos luncheon on June 14 to promote the Santa Fe Club’s Fourth of July Pancakes on the Plaza. In 45 years of hosting the event, the Rotary Club of Santa Fe has raised over $100,000 each year to support children and families in Northern New Mexico. ‘For the next four years,” Moore explained, ‘we are partnering with the Santa Fe Children’s Museum and YouthWorks to work on special projects.” Please join the festivities on the 4th of July on the Plaza for Santa Fe’s best summer party featuring pancakes, entertainment, a car show and vendors. Pancake Breakfast tickets are $8 in advance, $10 day of event, or 4 tickets for $30. Pancakes served from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Visit www.PancakesOnThePlaza.com for more information. Photo by Linda Hull.
SANTA FE, NM
White Rock’s Little Studio On The Mesa Celebrates Grand Opening

Little Studio on the Mesa owner Joanne Kozuchowski cuts the ribbon Thursday during the grand opening of her new business joined by her daughter Caroline Khan to her right, husband Iffy Khan, and daughter Sara Khan to her left. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. LACDC executive director Lauren McDaniel, right,...
WHITE ROCK, NM
Los Alamos Community Foundation Awards $37,900 To Nonprofits

Eleven local nonprofit organizations are the recipients of over $37,900 in discretionary and donor designated grants from the Los Alamos Community Foundation this year. Committees comprised of LACF board members and community members selected the following organizations through a competitive proposal process:. Discretionary grants to improve financial health:. Accepting a...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Los Alamos Fire Department Receives Thank You Banner, Cards From Local Community

Los Alamos Fire Chief Troy Hughes visits with Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce Director Ryn Herrmann in his office. Herrmann and Sam McRae of the Los Alamos Chamber delivered a Thank You banner to Chief Hughes. The banner hung on the Diamond Drive overpass immediately after the Cerro Pelado fire, then was at Los Alamos ChamberFest for the community to sign. Also delivered were thank you cards and posters from local businesses. Photo Courtesy Chamber of Commerce.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Strange Clouds Thursday Evening Over Los Alamos… And Albuquerque

Strange clouds over the Veterans of Foreign Wars flagpole as seen from the Sirphey patio Thursday evening. Photo by Cortni Nucklos. Meanwhile, the clouds look completely different from Woodland Road at the same time. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. And yet again different in Albuquerque. Photo by JoAnna O’Neill.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Reminder: LANL Director Thom Mason To Host Hybrid Town Hall Tuesday Evening

New Mexicans are invited to attend a public town hall hosted by Thom Mason, the director of Los Alamos National Laboratory from 6 p.m.to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening. Mason will share Lab news and then field audience questions. Questions are welcome and can be submitted live or in advance to AskLANL@lanl.gov.
POLITICS
Pride Rocks!

A Los Alamos Pride Rock from 2019. Photo by Laura Canuelas Torres. Editor’s note: This commentary was first published by the Los Alamos Reporter June 10, 2021. Laura has since moved away from Los Alamos but told the Reporter that still keeps her 2019 Los Alamos Pride rock on her desk.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
#Art#The Canyon#Mural#Rim Trail#Handprint#Racism
Council Approves $7.5 Million For Support Of Design And Construction Of Community Recreation, Multi-Purpose Spaces At New White Rock Schools

Los Alamos County Council voted unanimously Monday evening to support partnering with Los Alamos Public Schools to expand recreation spaces and other spaces available to the community in the White Rock elementary schools for an amount not to exceed $7.5 million for construction and design. Council directed County Manager Steven Lynne to prepare the necessary agreements between the two entities regarding funding and use of the space, and to bring a budget adjustment back to Council at a future meeting.
WHITE ROCK, NM
The Sweet Lillies Perform Friday For Los Alamos Summer Concert Series

The Sweet Lillies’ music is, first and foremost, heartfelt and collaborative. Those defining traits are given life by the trio of musicians who make up the Lillies, Julie Gussaroff, Becca Bisque, and Dustin Rohleder, who have combined their individual strengths together to deliver powerful narratives of life in song. With their acoustic string-band lineup of guitar, viola, and upright bass given flight by ethereal, vocal harmonies that float like a dream, The Sweet Lillies’ music has an old-time soul with a forward-looking eye. They have incorporated all their cumulative life-experiences into their music, their songwriting, and their artistry, crafting an uncommonly-beautiful style they have christened String-Americana – a nod to the band’s all-encompassing musical tastes and willingness to experiment with genres. As Gussaroff explains, “Some musicians learn from teachers, some learn from family members, and some are self-taught. Some musicians are classically trained, some come up through folk, some draw from multiple springs, from hip hop through pop to bebop. In the Lillies’ all these skill sets are valuable, relevant, and appreciated.” To learn more about the Sweet Lillies visit, http://thesweetlillies.everupwardent.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
LAPS: 2022 Safety Town A Huge Success

Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone reads to pre-kindergarten participants in Safety Town. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPD Community Liaison Sgt. Chris Ross, left, and School Resource Officers Cpl. Samantha Terrazas and Cpl. James Keane with a Safety Town participant. Photo Courtesy LAPS. LAPS NEWS RELEASE. More than 100 incoming kindergartners...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
Lest We Forget Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire

View at 3:30 p.m. today from Los Alamos of the smoke plume filling the sky from the Hermit Creek/Calf Canyon Fire that has consumed 325,340 acres and is 70 percent contained. The Hermits Peak Fire ignited April 6 from a prescribed burn and the Calf Canyon Fire began April 19 and was a holdover fire from a prescribed pile burn. The two fires eventually merged and continue to burn near Gallinas Canyon. Photo by Ann Greene.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
PEEC Offers Live-Streamed Talk On The Western Bumble Bee Thursday

Bee there, or bee square! Make sure to tune into this fascinating talk about the Western Bumble bee. Photo Courtesy PEEC. Join The Pajarito Environmental Education Center this Thursday at 7 p.m. for a live-streamed talk about the interconnectedness of pollinators to our daily lives with a special focus on bumble bees from Dr. Will Janousek, biologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. During this talk, Dr. Janousek will review the unique life history of bumble bees and the history of bumble bee conservation over the last 60 years. He will also discuss human impact on the environment and the role this has played in the decline of the Western Bumble Bee. For more information about this specific talk visit, https://peecnature.org/events/details/?id=41501, and for more information about other PEEC programs, visit peecnature.org/events, email christa@peecnature.org, or call (505) 662-0460.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
11 Best Hotels with Pools in Santa Fe

There are plenty of unique hotels with pools in Santa Fe. This is the kind of place with lots of surprises. Unlike any other city in the states, Santa Fe has something special to offer. The strong culture makes this the best travel destination. Santa Fe was founded in 1607. It’s the capital of the state of New Mexico. This is not only the United States’ oldest state capital, but it also sits on the highest altitude: 7,000 feet above sea level. To this day, this enchanting city is rated one of the world’s top travel destinations. Santa Fe is winning because of its confluence of scenic beauty and long history. Here, you’ll see cultural diversity, extraordinary arts, music, and fine dining. Once you arrive, you’ll never want to leave.
SANTA FE, NM
Albertsons Market and Roadrunner Food Bank host donation drive

Working together to give back to the community. Albertsons Market and Roadrunner Food Bank are always looking to make an impact on their community in a variety of ways. They are hosting a statewide fundraising campaign. It is called ‘donate-at-the-register’ and all Albertsons Markets throughout New Mexico will be collecting funds to fight food insecurity. All donations that are collected will be going to support the Roadrunner Food Bank and the Santa Fe Food Depot.
SANTA FE, NM
Wedding Announcement: Frank Tarantello And Shelly Wiemann

Frank Tarantello and Shelly Wiemann were married April 30, 2022, in Santa Fe. Mr. Tarantello is Vice President of Project Delivery at Longenecker & Associates. He currently supports N3B’s legacy cleanup efforts. Shelly Wiemann is the business owner and branch manager of Wiemann Wealth Strategies/Raymond James. The couple enjoys traveling, cooking, home improvement projects, entertaining their friends and family, and going to concerts when they can. They traveled overseas for their honeymoon and are excited to plan foreign travel in the coming years. Courtesy photo.
SANTA FE, NM
Hydraulic Shearing Key To N3B’s Waste Retrieval At Los Alamos National Lab

The hydraulic shear before it was encased in a structure designed to prevent release of contamination to the outside environment at Technical Area 54 at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Photo Courtesy N3B. N3B’s Waste Retrieval Operations Supervisor Juan Garcia guides a mock-up pipe, filled with cement that does not contain...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

