JENNER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police may have a rough case to crack. Someone has made off with around 8,000 golf balls from a course. Troopers said the golf balls are missing from Oakbrook Golf Club in Jenner Township, WPXI reported. They appear to have been taken over the past six weeks, but the theft was reported on June 4, WTAJ reported.

