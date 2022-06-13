ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Upstate NY’s hottest new beer and music fest is coming to Onondaga County

By Don Cazentre
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pompey, N.Y — Heritage Hill Brewhouse will host a new beer-and-music fest in July, and organizers hope to make it an annual attraction in the hills of Pompey. The BriteVibes Beer & Musical Festival takes place July 9 at Heritage Hill, a 300-acre working farm with a brewery and restaurant that...

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

New York Blues Festival returns June 16-18

(WSYR – TV) — The 30th Anniversary of the Blues Festival will take place June 16, 17 and 18 in Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. Music performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, Vanessa Collier, The Kingsnakes, Ron Spencer Band featuring Joe Whiting, Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience, GA-20 and many others!
SOCIETY
Syracuse.com

Yak burgers and gorgeous views at The Loft at Vesper Hills (Dining Out Review)

Tully, N.Y — So, what sets apart the menu at The Loft at Vesper Hills in Tully from other golf course or burger-and-beer restaurants in the area? It’s a three-letter word. Owners Mark and Suzanne Drumm bought the golf course on Octagon Road in 2012, committing to extensive renovations of the property, including the clubhouse and restaurant. The couple already owned a nearby alpaca farm and added yaks to their brood in 2014. Their Bentwood Alpacas and Yaks farm supplies yak meat for the menu, which finds itself utilized in various menu items, including chili, meatballs and burgers.
TULLY, NY
Syracuse.com

Juneteenth, The Doobie Brothers, Polish Festival: 12 things to do in CNY this weekend

This weekend is absolutely packed with festivities, music and theater. First off, Syracuse’s Juneteenth Festival will get started on Friday on East Washington Street, with Polish Festival next door on Clinton Square. There’s the NYS Blues Festival at the fairgrounds and Reggae Fest in Ithaca, plus “Festapaloozathon” with Milky Chance at Paper Mill Island. The Doobie Brothers will finally make it to Syracuse for their 50th Anniversary Tour after two years of postponements (So, 52nd, really). The “School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play” in Ithaca will serve up the drama alongside “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at Redhouse Theatre and “The Most Beautiful Home... Maybe” at Syracuse Stage. If none of that tickles your fancy, now’s a good time to tour the region’s gorgeous waterfalls.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Cooperstown, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Pompey, NY
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Lifestyle
WZOZ 103.1

New York State Fair New Show Announcement! This One Rocks!

Do you love the the music that came out in the 1980's as much as I do? Van Halen! Journey! Bon Jovi and a ton of other bands had some of their greatest success in that decade. At the same time some bands got knocked around for being a "hair band". You had to have some credibility if you were going to survive to 80's as a Rock band.
MUSIC
96.9 WOUR

Not Cool! Why Does New York State Want To Ban Refrigerators?

If your fridge is running, you better go catch it. It could soon be banned completely from New York State. No this isn't clickbait. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for comments on this proposal to prohibit the sale of refrigerators. But chill out, it's not the fridge you have in your house.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
golfcourseindustry.com

Sanford Ferris selected to renovate upstate New York course

Sanford Ferris Golf Course Design has been selected to renovate historic Cavalry Club in Manlius, New York. Course architect David Ferris returns home to the Dick Wilson/Joe Lee design where he learned to play golf and will bring back much of the course architects' original design philosophies. Construction begins early July.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

House of the Week: After eight year search, owner finds ‘sanctuary’ inside condo built in former Syracuse school’s boiler room

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Ed Robinson calls his time at his condominium at Madison Court on the eastside of Syracuse as the “story of the impossible buyer and the perfect home.”. “Much to the chagrin of my realtor,” Robinson starts his tale, “I had been looking for just the right property for almost eight years.”
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Beer Industry#Craft Beer#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Beer Tasting#Heritage Hill Brewhouse#The Nude Party#Britevibes#Brewery Ommegang
Syracuse.com

Tornado watch issued for much of Upstate New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A tornado watch has been issued for much of Upstate New York through 11 p.m. today. The National Weather Service said a few tornadoes are possible as severe storms bring damaging winds and large hail. In addition to the tornado watch, a severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for several areas, including northern Onondaga County, for winds of up to 60 mph and hail the size of golf balls.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
campsnearme.art

Camping Sodus Point Ny

Camp Beechwood at Beechwood State Park in Sodus Point New York offers primitive tent camping for free in a restored Girl Scout camp near the shores of Lake Ontario. Informed RVers have rated 15 campgrounds near Sodus Point New York. Sodus Point Ny Lake Ontario Lake Cottage Sodus Point. Properties...
SODUS POINT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Rochester radio DJ ‘Mayor’ Pete Kennedy out after iHeartMedia layoffs

A radio DJ heard at multiple stations in Upstate New York is gone from the airwaves after the latest round of iHeartMedia layoffs. Radio Insight reports the broadcasting giant started cutting positions nationwide last week due to revenue projections trending downward for the rest of the year. Job dismissals include programming, on-air and digital staff, including “The Mayor” Pete Kennedy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
55K+
Followers
44K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy