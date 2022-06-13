Williams Hart Announces Upstream Addicks Barker Trial on Compensation Complete: Federal Government Liable, Court to Make Awards
Three years after winning the historic trial against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for intentionally imposing flooding on private Upstream lands during and after Harvey, Armi Easterby, court-appointed co-lead counsel and the lead lawyer for over 1,600 Upstream claimants, stated today “after years of delays we’ve finished the trial that...business.woonsocketcall.com
Comments / 0