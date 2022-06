ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan students will see between 3% and 4% upticks in tuition as part of a budget approved Thursday by the Board of Regents. Other measures in the $2.8-billion 2022-23 budget include a $15 minimum wage extended to all temporary and student staff employees on the Ann Arbor, Flint and Dearborn campuses, as well as an expansion of financial aid to offset the tuition increases for in-state students who demonstrate need.

