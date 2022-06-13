ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Construction begins on new clinic near Drake University

KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — Construction is underway for a new clinic in...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

'Desperate need': Iowa faces critical blood shortage

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a desperate need for blood in Iowa. According to LifeServe, the blood supply for the state would only last one day. Typically, the supply lasts from three to five days. Blood organizations are taking steps to reduce the problem. On Thursday, LifeServe...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

A new Olive Garden is coming to the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Olive Garden has announced it is coming to Des Moines' south side. The new restaurant will be built along Southeast 14th Street, just north of Army Post. The owner of the property says construction will start in July, and could be open by end of the year.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

The end of an era: Opera star Simon Estes will give final performance in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — International opera star Simon Estes is returning home to give his final goodbye. In honor of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 50th anniversary, the company is hosting Estes’ final operatic performance. The show is planned for July, where the Des Moines Metro Opera will present the Iowa premiere of Porgy and Bess.
KCCI.com

Far-left group says it will target more pregnancy resource centers

DES MOINES, Iowa — A far-left group that claims responsibility for vandalizing a pregnancy resource center in Des Moines this month says it won't stop. The group recently posted online, calling it "open season" against clinics that don't offer abortion. "Jane's Revenge" took credit for vandalizing Agape Pregnancy Resource...
KCCI.com

Mr. Bones reminds Iowa community to stay hydrated in dangerous heat

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the heat index in Iowa remains high, hydration is essential. A skeleton named Mr. Bones reminds the public of that truth. Propped up against a bench on the Clive Greenbelt Trail on Tuesday, Mr. Bones sat with a sign and a cooler full of water for anyone to take.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion not protected by state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated abortion ruling Friday. . The court made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Flooding closes popular metro bike trails

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The heavy rain that fell in the northern parts of Iowa earlier this week is making its way to Johnston, which will cause trails to flood. The following trails are closed as water levels are expected to rise:. Johnston Drive through the Merle Hay Road bridge...
JOHNSTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Gunshots fired during central Iowa carnival

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival.  A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running.  Police were seen searching an area near […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Fareway to hold ribbon cutting for new meat market in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway is hosting a ribbon-cutting for a new store in Beaverdale today. The Fareway Meat Market is at the corner of Beaver Avenue and Urbandale. Some residents have objected the store, saying it will increase traffic in the area. Fareway made a number of design...
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Deidre DeJear to hold rally after lieutenant governor pick

DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, is holding a rally Saturday after she announces her pick for lieutenant governor. The rally will be held at Theodore Roosevelt High School Auditorium, 4419 Center St. in Des Moines. The event begins at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Osceola mayor resigns after golf course ‘incident’

OSCEOLA, IOWA — Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course. The city announced via email on Wednesday that Stoll was resigning from office immediately. He will be replaced temporarily by councilmember […]
OSCEOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Overnight storms bring damage, flooding to portions of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

IHSAA moving state dual meets out of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The IHSAA announced that the boys' high school wrestling state dual meets will not be taking place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Instead, the dual meets will be held at Xtream Arena in Coralville for at least the next three years. Xtream Arena...
DES MOINES, IA

Community Policy