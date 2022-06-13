Construction begins on new clinic near Drake University

BOONE, Iowa — A proposed rec center in Boone is still on the table after a$10 million bond referendum failed in March. City leaders are looking for new ways to pay for a downtown wellness center. The proposed center would be at the intersection of Story and Seventh streets.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The USDA classifies much of north and east Des Moines as a "food desert," an area characterized by low income paired with little access to retail outlets selling healthy and affordable foods. There are also food deserts on the city's south side and in Urbandale...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a desperate need for blood in Iowa. According to LifeServe, the blood supply for the state would only last one day. Typically, the supply lasts from three to five days. Blood organizations are taking steps to reduce the problem. On Thursday, LifeServe...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Olive Garden has announced it is coming to Des Moines' south side. The new restaurant will be built along Southeast 14th Street, just north of Army Post. The owner of the property says construction will start in July, and could be open by end of the year.
DES MOINES, Iowa — International opera star Simon Estes is returning home to give his final goodbye. In honor of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s 50th anniversary, the company is hosting Estes’ final operatic performance. The show is planned for July, where the Des Moines Metro Opera will present the Iowa premiere of Porgy and Bess.
GRIMES, Iowa — The Wallace Farm in Grimes stands empty and derecho damaged, but all that is about to change. The city of Grimes bought the 14-acre property a few years ago. Now, they have a plan to build a park on the site. The first phase will feature...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dozens of people paid their respects to seven Iowa veterans, even though they did not know them in life. Hamilton's Funeral Home organized the service to bury the veterans after their remains went unclaimed. Those honored included three soldiers, a sailor, an airman, a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — A far-left group that claims responsibility for vandalizing a pregnancy resource center in Des Moines this month says it won't stop. The group recently posted online, calling it "open season" against clinics that don't offer abortion. "Jane's Revenge" took credit for vandalizing Agape Pregnancy Resource...
DES MOINES, Iowa — As the heat index in Iowa remains high, hydration is essential. A skeleton named Mr. Bones reminds the public of that truth. Propped up against a bench on the Clive Greenbelt Trail on Tuesday, Mr. Bones sat with a sign and a cooler full of water for anyone to take.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated abortion ruling Friday. . The court made it easier for lawmakers to limit or outlaw abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court four years ago that guaranteed the right to abortion under the Iowa Constitution.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new grocery store isopening in Beaverdale Wednesday. Fareway's new meat market will be at the corner of Beaver and Urbandale avenues, but there have been mixed feelings from neighbors about the store. Design plans for the store were originally rejected and Fareway had to...
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The heavy rain that fell in the northern parts of Iowa earlier this week is making its way to Johnston, which will cause trails to flood. The following trails are closed as water levels are expected to rise:. Johnston Drive through the Merle Hay Road bridge...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Police were called to Valley West Mall Wednesday evening after shots were fired during a public carnival. A witness claimed there were at least three shots fired in a parking lot where a carnival was being held. The crowd then began running. Police were seen searching an area near […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — Fareway is hosting a ribbon-cutting for a new store in Beaverdale today. The Fareway Meat Market is at the corner of Beaver Avenue and Urbandale. Some residents have objected the store, saying it will increase traffic in the area. Fareway made a number of design...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Deidre DeJear, the Democratic nominee in the race for governor of Iowa, is holding a rally Saturday after she announces her pick for lieutenant governor. The rally will be held at Theodore Roosevelt High School Auditorium, 4419 Center St. in Des Moines. The event begins at 7 p.m.
OSCEOLA, IOWA — Matt Stoll has resigned as mayor of the town of Osceola seven months after winning election by luck of the draw amid rumors about an ‘incident’ at a local golf course. The city announced via email on Wednesday that Stoll was resigning from office immediately. He will be replaced temporarily by councilmember […]
DES MOINES, Iowa — A storm system that moved through Iowa Tuesday night into Wednesday morning brought heavy rain and damage to parts of the state. On 310th Street in Perry is the Little Beaver Creek. Usually, people can cross over a bridge, but the road has turned into a river after heavy rain overnight.
DES MOINES, Iowa — A former Des Moines Police officer fired following a public intoxication arrest last year is now suing the department. Former Sgt. Matthew Hunter says the department failed to provide adequate mental health services following the death of Hunter's former patrol partner and close friend. In...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The IHSAA announced that the boys' high school wrestling state dual meets will not be taking place at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Instead, the dual meets will be held at Xtream Arena in Coralville for at least the next three years. Xtream Arena...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Later today, the owners of Belmont Stakes-winning horse Mo Donegal will celebrate their victory with an ice cream giveaway. Kids 14 and younger can get a free ice cream cone from Outside Scoop. The truck will have two flavors inspired by Mo Donegal's signature yellow...
