TOLEDO — Authorities in Toledo said several men who were convicted in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student were sentenced Thursday. Prior to his death, Stone Foltz had attended an off-campus event for Pi-Kappa Alpha fraternity in Spring of 2021. The event was designed for new members to receive mentors. According to court documents, those older members provided the new members with alcohol and forced them to drink the whole bottle.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO