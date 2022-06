While inflation is hurting the wallets of many, retired Texas teachers are getting hit especially hard. The Teacher Retirement System, the state’s pension program for educators, does not adjust its pension payments for inflation, which can fluctuate the purchasing power of retired teachers. Dennis Jansen, a Texas A&M economics professor, joined Texas Standard to share more about his research on TRS and how inflation – “the cruelest tax“ – is affecting retired teachers in the state. Listen to the interview above or read more in the transcript below.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO