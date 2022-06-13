Henrico homicide suspect arrested in Pennsylvania

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man accused in a May 25 shooting and car crash has been arrested by federal agents in Pennsylvania, according to Henrico Police.

Toyre D. Jones, 34, was arrested on June 13 a little over two weeks after police allege that he shot a man on Bremner Boulevard, causing him to crash into an apartment building and two parked cars.

Quincy L. Henderson, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jones is now charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henrico Police received a tip that Jones had fled the Richmond area after he was identified as a suspect on June 9. An investigation revealed that Jones was in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody by local FBI agents.

Jones is now awaiting extradition to Henrico.

