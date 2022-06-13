Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for southern Illinois. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski; Union; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Pulaski, southwestern Williamson, Alexander, Bollinger, northern Mississippi, Scott, north central New Madrid, Wayne, northern Stoddard, north central Butler and Cape Girardeau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Jonesboro to near Lodi. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Anna and Jonesboro around 720 AM CDT. Dongola around 725 AM CDT. Tamms and Shook around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Puxico, Mounds, Wappapello and Cairo. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 5 and 39. Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 3 and 21. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 68 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

