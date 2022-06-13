Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE AND SOUTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 713 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chauncey to near Lancaster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vincennes, Lawrenceville, Sumner, St. Francisville, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Chauncey, Birds, Hardinville, Pinkstaff, Petrolia, Lawrenceville Airport, Billett, Red Hills State Park, Helena and Mount Carmel Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
