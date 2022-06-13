ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 13:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Pulaski, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for southern Illinois. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski; Union; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Pulaski, southwestern Williamson, Alexander, Bollinger, northern Mississippi, Scott, north central New Madrid, Wayne, northern Stoddard, north central Butler and Cape Girardeau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Jonesboro to near Lodi. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Anna and Jonesboro around 720 AM CDT. Dongola around 725 AM CDT. Tamms and Shook around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Puxico, Mounds, Wappapello and Cairo. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 5 and 39. Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 3 and 21. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 68 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for south central and southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Union, Jackson, southwestern Franklin, northeastern Bollinger, Perry and northern Cape Girardeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Alliance. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murphysboro around 700 AM CDT. Carbondale and De Soto around 705 AM CDT. Cedar Lake Area around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Millersville and Cobden. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 106 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Hamilton, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Hamilton; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...FRANKLIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES At 716 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Herrin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcleansboro. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...FRANKLIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES At 716 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Herrin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcleansboro. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 03:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for south central and southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Perry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Union, Jackson, southwestern Franklin, northeastern Bollinger, Perry and northern Cape Girardeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Alliance. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murphysboro around 700 AM CDT. Carbondale and De Soto around 705 AM CDT. Cedar Lake Area around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Millersville and Cobden. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 106 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
PERRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Jasper; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN CRAWFORD...SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 702 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chauncey to Parkersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 655 AM, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Olney Noble airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chauncey, Hardinville, New Hebron, Lawrenceville, Flat Rock, Birds, St. Francisville, Russellville and Vincennes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...FRANKLIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES At 716 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Herrin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcleansboro. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Crawford County in east central Illinois Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oblong, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Birds, Hardinville and Stoy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE AND SOUTHERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 713 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chauncey to near Lancaster, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vincennes, Lawrenceville, Sumner, St. Francisville, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Chauncey, Birds, Hardinville, Pinkstaff, Petrolia, Lawrenceville Airport, Billett, Red Hills State Park, Helena and Mount Carmel Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

