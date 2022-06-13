ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-13 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gibson, Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gibson; Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gibson County in southwestern Indiana Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Posey County in southwestern Indiana * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 709 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Enfield, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include New Harmony, Mount Vernon, Blairsville, Darmstadt, Kasson, Evansville and Melody Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana near Mile Marker 5, between Mile Markers 8 and 21, and between Mile Markers 23 and 37. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 5 and 29. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Pulaski, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for southern Illinois. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski; Union; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Pulaski, southwestern Williamson, Alexander, Bollinger, northern Mississippi, Scott, north central New Madrid, Wayne, northern Stoddard, north central Butler and Cape Girardeau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Jonesboro to near Lodi. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Anna and Jonesboro around 720 AM CDT. Dongola around 725 AM CDT. Tamms and Shook around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Puxico, Mounds, Wappapello and Cairo. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 5 and 39. Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 3 and 21. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 68 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for south central and southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Union, Jackson, southwestern Franklin, northeastern Bollinger, Perry and northern Cape Girardeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Alliance. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murphysboro around 700 AM CDT. Carbondale and De Soto around 705 AM CDT. Cedar Lake Area around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Millersville and Cobden. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 106 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saline, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Williamson County in southern Illinois Saline County in southern Illinois * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM CDT. Marion around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, New Madrid by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 01:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for southern Illinois. Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Mississippi; New Madrid; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Pulaski, southwestern Williamson, Alexander, Bollinger, northern Mississippi, Scott, north central New Madrid, Wayne, northern Stoddard, north central Butler and Cape Girardeau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Jonesboro to near Lodi. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Anna and Jonesboro around 720 AM CDT. Dongola around 725 AM CDT. Tamms and Shook around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Puxico, Mounds, Wappapello and Cairo. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 5 and 39. Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 3 and 21. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 68 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Death investigation underway in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A death investigation is underway in western Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from Trigg County dispatch just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 requesting assistance with a death investigation. Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 02:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Ohio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ohio County through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Livermore, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hartford around 730 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OHIO COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...FRANKLIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES At 716 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Herrin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcleansboro. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
#Christian#Excessive Heat Warning#Heat Exhaustion#Hot Weather#Caldwell Calloway#Daviess#Henderson Hopkins#Lyon
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Wayne County in south central Illinois * Until 730 AM CDT. * At 653 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Parkersburg to 8 miles northeast of Mcleansboro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of Wayne County, including the following locations... Jeffersonville, Mount Erie, Johnsonville, Sims, Keenes and Golden Gate. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 92 and 115. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...FRANKLIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES At 716 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Herrin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcleansboro. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, repairs were made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD Buchanan Rd Day Break Lakeside Ct Rainbow Ln Otter […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Oasis Tanning Salon is Closing For Good in Owensboro, Kentucky

It's a sad day for Oasis Tanning Salon customers in Owensboro. The Rice family just announced on social media they'll be closing their doors soon. Here's what we know. It's never a good day when we lose a popular local business. One that cares not only about its customers, but the entire community. It's understandable that after all these years that the family would have to step away at some point. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for DeeAnn, but we're happy for her! Be sure to stop by before it's too late. They'll close the salon on July 31st, 2022.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Storms will break heat Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth consecutive day of mid-to-upper 90s scorched the Tri-State with heat index temps again peaking in the 105-110 range. The excessive heat will be extinguished by a complex of storms that will push through the area early Friday. Some severe storms with large hail and damaging winds will be possible as we transition from oppressive heat to more tolerable temperatures for the weekend. Once the storms pass early Friday, the muggy air will remain in place and temps will again rise to near 90. The cold front will cut through the Tri-State later Friday and deliver some nice weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Sunday will also be pleasant with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Hot temperatures return next week as daily highs climb back into the low 90s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkinsville man injured in wreck on Edward Breathitt Parkway

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a wreck with reported injuries on June 11 at about 6:45 a.m. The driver was identified as 33 year-old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville, Ky. The wreck happened at the 30-mile marker on Edward Breathitt Pkwy. Officers investigated the accident and determined that Peay left […]
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man severely injured in Hopkins County accident

A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Killed In Calloway County Crash

A Murray man was killed in a crash on Poor Farm Road in Calloway County Monday night. Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Clere says he attempted to stop a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Phillip Croom for speeding on Kentucky 80. Croom reportedly stopped at a traffic signal at US...
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Crews battle large blaze at Stanley home for hours

In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.
STANLEY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah man charged with meth trafficking in McCracken County

PADUCAH — A Paducah man accused of trafficking in crystal methamphetamine was arrested Thursday in McCracken County. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says investigations conducted over the past two weeks led investigators to find and seize "large amounts" of meth in the man's home. The sheriff's office says detectives...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY

