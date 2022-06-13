ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 14:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Pulaski, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for southern Illinois. Target Area: Alexander; Pulaski; Union; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Union, Pulaski, southwestern Williamson, Alexander, Bollinger, northern Mississippi, Scott, north central New Madrid, Wayne, northern Stoddard, north central Butler and Cape Girardeau Counties through 800 AM CDT At 713 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Jonesboro to near Lodi. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Anna and Jonesboro around 720 AM CDT. Dongola around 725 AM CDT. Tamms and Shook around 730 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Puxico, Mounds, Wappapello and Cairo. This includes the following highways Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 5 and 39. Interstate 57 in Missouri between Mile Markers 3 and 21. Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 68 and 110. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Saline, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Saline; Williamson The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Williamson County in southern Illinois Saline County in southern Illinois * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 703 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Cambria, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Herrin, Carterville, Crainville, Cambria and Energy around 710 AM CDT. Marion around 715 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creal Springs and Lake Of Egypt Area. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Illinois near Mile Marker 1. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 44 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALINE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for south central and southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Union Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Union, Jackson, southwestern Franklin, northeastern Bollinger, Perry and northern Cape Girardeau Counties through 745 AM CDT At 650 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ava to near Alliance. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Murphysboro around 700 AM CDT. Carbondale and De Soto around 705 AM CDT. Cedar Lake Area around 710 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Millersville and Cobden. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 106 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 08:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Knox The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Knox County in southwestern Indiana * Until 845 AM EDT. * At 809 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sumner to near Lancaster to near Grayville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Vincennes University around 825 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Vincennes, Decker, Bruceville, Bicknell, Monroe City, Wheatland and Edwardsport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KNOX COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Crawford; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN CRAWFORD...SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 702 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chauncey to Parkersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 655 AM, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Olney Noble airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chauncey, Hardinville, New Hebron, Lawrenceville, Flat Rock, Birds, St. Francisville, Russellville and Vincennes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 02:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CDT for central Kentucky. Target Area: Ohio A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Ohio County through 800 AM CDT At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Livermore, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hartford around 730 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OHIO COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jasper, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Jasper; Lawrence A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN CRAWFORD...SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 702 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chauncey to Parkersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 655 AM, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Olney Noble airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chauncey, Hardinville, New Hebron, Lawrenceville, Flat Rock, Birds, St. Francisville, Russellville and Vincennes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Williamson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WILLIAMSON...FRANKLIN AND HAMILTON COUNTIES At 716 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mcleansboro to near Herrin, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Mcleansboro. This includes Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 62 and 80. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 07:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Crawford County in east central Illinois Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1015 AM CDT. * At 714 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Oblong, Flat Rock, Russellville, New Hebron, Birds, Hardinville and Stoy. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR LAWRENCE...SOUTHERN CRAWFORD...SOUTHEASTERN JASPER AND RICHLAND COUNTIES At 702 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Chauncey to Parkersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 655 AM, a 58 mph wind gust was reported at the Olney Noble airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chauncey, Hardinville, New Hebron, Lawrenceville, Flat Rock, Birds, St. Francisville, Russellville and Vincennes. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Storms will break heat Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fourth consecutive day of mid-to-upper 90s scorched the Tri-State with heat index temps again peaking in the 105-110 range. The excessive heat will be extinguished by a complex of storms that will push through the area early Friday. Some severe storms with large hail and damaging winds will be possible as we transition from oppressive heat to more tolerable temperatures for the weekend. Once the storms pass early Friday, the muggy air will remain in place and temps will again rise to near 90. The cold front will cut through the Tri-State later Friday and deliver some nice weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will climb into the lower 80s under sunny skies. Sunday will also be pleasant with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Hot temperatures return next week as daily highs climb back into the low 90s.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, repairs were made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD Buchanan Rd Day Break Lakeside Ct Rainbow Ln Otter […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Brutal heat followed by strong storms

It was another abysmally hot day across the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures again rose into the mid to upper 90s for many of us with heat in the seas well above 100°. Our evening ahead doesn't look all that much cooler as temperatures are only expected to fall from 93° around dinner time to 86° by 10 p.m. Heat indices around 10 o'clock are still expected to be sitting in the mid to low 90s! While the mercury is expected the dip back down into the upper 70s overnight tonight, tomorrow morning's anticipated low temperature of 78° in Evansville will set the stage for another brutally hot day ahead.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle large blaze at Stanley home for hours

In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.
STANLEY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Crews remove fallen tree from Jennings Street in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A tree blocking a roadway in Newburgh impacted drivers morning commutes on Thursday. Warrick County dispatch tells Eyewitness News crews removed a tree down at the intersection of Jennings Street and Madison. Crews blocked off roadways beginning at Jefferson and State Streets to keep traffic from entering the area while they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Strong to severe storms Friday morning

The brutal combination of heat and humidity continues to affect the Tri-State this evening. After reaching highs in the mid 90s earlier today, temperatures are only expected to dwindle to 93° by dinner time before falling to 86° by 10 o'clock. In fact, our temperature of 90° when our Excessive Heat Warning finally expires is still expected to feel as hot as 100° In spots. As far as overnight low temperature goes, one can expect the mercury to dip back down to the mid 70s early Friday morning.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh man dies in crash at Warrick County Solid Waste

A Newburgh, Indiana man was killed in an incident at Warrick County Solid Waste on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Warrick County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Samuel Kemp of Newburgh was killed in a crash that happened on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office says dispatch got a call about an...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Muhlenberg County man recovers from historic procedure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – In July of 2021, Michael Munday of Muhlenberg County began experiencing worsening heart isuses, referred to by his doctors as a “ventricular storm”. Being a relatively healthy adult, the worsening health came as a surprise to Munday, who spent a couple of stints at the University of Louisville Health’s Jewish Hospital. […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Oasis Tanning Salon is Closing For Good in Owensboro, Kentucky

It's a sad day for Oasis Tanning Salon customers in Owensboro. The Rice family just announced on social media they'll be closing their doors soon. Here's what we know. It's never a good day when we lose a popular local business. One that cares not only about its customers, but the entire community. It's understandable that after all these years that the family would have to step away at some point. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for DeeAnn, but we're happy for her! Be sure to stop by before it's too late. They'll close the salon on July 31st, 2022.
OWENSBORO, KY

