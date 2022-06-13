ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Oak Ridge Offering Free Flags For Flag Day

By Kevin Hart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday is Flag Day, and Springfield’s Oak Ridge Cemetery is commemorating by offering free...

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center to Offer Deal for 16th Anniversary

June 16, 2022 – The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is celebrating its 16-year anniversary by offering a deal on all their adoptions on Saturday, June 25. On that day, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. only, the Center is allowing supporters to adopt any cat or dog for just $16. Along with the adoptions, there will be other fun activities. The Center is also giving vouchers to the first 100 guests for a free treat from Mister Softee.
Transportation Hub To Include Race Riots Exhibit

The new transportation hub coming to downtown Springfield will include an exhibit and artifacts from the 1908 race riots. The Illinois State Museum will work with Sangamon County to create the exhibit, which is expected to include some of the items recovered from the remains of Black-owned homes that were destroyed during the notorious riots more than a century ago. Those artifacts were unearthed by crews during work on the railroad relocation project, adjacent to where the transportation hub will be built. The Illinois State Museum will serve as the repository for the artifacts, and is pledging to seek community input on the exhibit before design work begins.
Meet Ashley and Brad– Our APL Pet Projects This Week

Ashley is a friendly, talkative 1-year-old black and white cat. If you are interested in adopting him, call the APL at 217-544-7387 or fill out an application at apl-shelter.org!. Brad (full name Brad Pitt-bull) is an 8-year-old, 56-pound pit mix. He can’t see very well, but he has learned to...
Decatur, IL Has Some of the Lowest Rents in the Nation

Rents in the United States hit a record high in April, according to real estate listing site Realtor.com, with rents rising 16.7% compared to the previous year. In contrast, over the previous five years, gross rents increased by 18.1%. Rising housing costs are a main driver of inflation, which recently...
Old Capitol Farmer’s Market Happening Today

Summer is in full swing, and so is the Old Capitol Farmer’s Market at downtown Springfield at 4th and Adams! Looking for fresh veggies, home made goodies, and more? This is the place to be today from 8a-12:30p! They’re open Saturday, too. Get more information here.
Theatre In The Park Named Official State Theatre

A popular local outdoor venue has been designated as the “Official State Theatre” of Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation sponsored by Republican state Representative Tim Butler and GOP state Senator Sally Turner giving that designation to Theatre in the Park at Lincoln’s New Salem State Historic Site. The new designation updates a similar recognition given decades ago to the “Great American People Show,” which used to be performed on the outdoor stage near Petersburg.
Decatur Central Park Farmer’s Market

June 14, 2022- The Downtown Decatur Central Park Farmer’s Market is back for the season! Each Saturday from 8 a.m. til noon, and from June through October, you can find up to 15 vendors with their handmade goods, homegrown flowers, and produce for sale. The market is set up...
Big Local Road Projects On Tap In Coming Months

A number of major local infrastructure projects are set to begin in the months ahead as the state’s Rebuild Illinois public works program enters its fourth year. Among the big items set to get underway in the near future is construction of new underpasses for the 10th Street tracks at Jefferson and Madison. The work will close both streets at the 10th Street tracks starting this fall and lasting until 2024. There will also be lane reductions and occasional closures to finish work on the railroad tracks over South Fifth and Sixth Streets.
WCIA

Packed with family tradition at Heinkel’s meat packing company

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Going from generation to generation. That’s the name of the game for Heinkel’s meat packing company in Decatur. They’ve been in the business for more than a century. As another box gets taped shut, one of one of Heinkel’s meat packing company’s more popular items, turkey drums, is ready to go. […]
How to keep your house cool without A.C.

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - As the heat wave continues on, those without air conditioning could start to feel uncomfortable in their home and start to experience some heat-related sickness. PEKIN FIRE CHIEF TRENT. “In this kind of heat there’s no way of getting ahead of it, so you...
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WAND TV

New mural completed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur’s newest public art piece aims to inspire people to care for their community, according to mural artist and Decatur Area Arts Council Executive Director, Jerry Johnson. The mural is located on the side of Decatur House of Prayer and can be seen from North...
Replacement Chosen To Fill Sangamon County Board Vacancy

A Williams Township trustee has been appointed to fill a vacancy on the Sangamon County Board. Casey Constant was chosen by county board chair Andy Van Meter to serve out the remainder of District 2 board member Todd Smith’s term. Smith stepped down several weeks ago. His term runs through this December.
Excessive Heat Warning for Springfield

Monday’s Excessive Heat Advisory has been updated to an Excessive Heat Warning for Central Illinois, with heat indexes forecasted to rise between 110 – 115 degrees, according to WAND T.V. and the National Weather Service. Air temperatures Tuesday will be near 100 degrees. The Excessive Heat Warning will...
