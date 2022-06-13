Oak Ridge Offering Free Flags For Flag Day

The new transportation hub coming to downtown Springfield will include an exhibit and artifacts from the 1908 race riots. The Illinois State Museum will work with Sangamon County to create the exhibit, which is expected to include some of the items recovered from the remains of Black-owned homes that were destroyed during the notorious riots more than a century ago. Those artifacts were unearthed by crews during work on the railroad relocation project, adjacent to where the transportation hub will be built. The Illinois State Museum will serve as the repository for the artifacts, and is pledging to seek community input on the exhibit before design work begins.

